Danny's Wine Brings Sommeliers to OC Doorsteps and Creates a Taste for the Extraordinary

Orange County, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/08/2015 --Whether networking, brokering a deal, or enjoying a party one OC company can make it unforgettable. Treating Orange County residents to an informative, interactive experience Danny's Wine brings tastings to doorsteps. Offering up fun facts and stories about regional wines the service is designed to enhance the places people meet. How so? By providing inside information on the world's wines from dedicated Sommeliers right at a guest's fingertips.



Designed to add that special something to parties Danny's Wine enhances community, corporate, networking and team building events, weddings and birthdays. With numerous themes to choose from the wine service exposes clients to special events like the Blending 101 class. Blending 101 highlights wines from across the globe all priced under $15. Here guest get a hands-on experience as they blend their own wines in a fun group, team building environment. This event in particular is a favorite of The Irvine Company Apartment Communities. Unforgettable wines for this event originate from California, Australia, South Africa, Washington, Italy and Argentina.



Also available are the Symposium and the Social Hour events. The Symposium is an interactive wine class taught by a team of Danny's Wine Sommeliers. Deviating from a standard tasting by offering a classroom dynamic, a Sommelier gives guests an informative lecture on each wine. Topics include varietal characteristics, regional history and entertaining facts. The Symposium lasts about two hours and consists of two to three ounce pours from five premium wines. Past themes include Wines of the Northwest, Living in Zin, With Love Comes Spain and Sonoma's Finest.



The Social Hour event is a more classic wine tasting experience. Here a Danny's Wines Sommelier will present a wine station that guests can frequent. There they can feel at ease to taste the wines, ask questions and interact with the Sommelier about the three to five wines they're presented with. As this is a casual "go at your own pace" type of event the Social Hour service is excellent for networking and private parties.



Danny Prosser, Sommelier and owner of Danny's Wine said of the events, "Our wine events in Orange County, California are a special pleasure for us as well as our clientele in this area. It's important to us to share with them the wealth of what we know about the quality, value and uniqueness of every wine we pour."



For more information visit www.DannysWine.com.



About Danny's Wine

Danny's Wine is a service that provides fun, interactive, educational wine events that are directed by professional Sommeliers. The service is designed to enhance corporate, networking and team building events, weddings and birthday parties. Danny's Wine service offers their services to groups numbering from 10 to 250.



Location: 2122 S. Grand Ave. Ste. F, Santa Ana, CA 92705



Contact:

Danny Prosser

Sommelier

dprosser@DannysWine.com

(949) 257-9275



Website:

www.DannysWine.com



Social Media:

https://www.facebook.com/dannyswineevents