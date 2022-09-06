Dantès Alexander's Highly Anticipated New Album "New Jack City III: ALL MIXED UP" Now Available Worldwide

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/06/2022 --Dantès Alexander, the Prince Regent of EDM, has released his highly anticipated new remix album "NEW JACK CITY III: ALL MIXED UP." It is available on Apple Music, TikTok and Tidal with a spotify release slated for December. The project has garnered universal praise. Dantès Alexander released his debut album NEW JACK CITY and the NEw jack city II: Lyfe cymbol EP on June 04th 2021 and August 2021, respectively, followed by his mobile and PC game New Jack City on June 05th 2021. Combined, he has achieved more than 500k streams and 5k downloads between the three bodies of work so far.



In January 2022, he launched the Access Lake shore drive podcast on Spotify . It was an immediate hit with guests as wide and diverse as Mark Holton, La Bouche, Fred Hampton, and Inaya Day. the show wrapped up production in August. The "Prince" has recently reached 2.9 million global streams on Spotify, and has shown no sign of slowing down. As explained by the artist, the title NEW JACK CITY III: ALL MIXED UP is influenced by multi platinum recording group La Bouche's All Mixed Up remix album from the 90's. These last few years have been great professionally, he says. Great indeed, in 2019, he had multiple feature roles in two Showtime TV shows, Work in Progress and The Chi.



In 2021, He was nominated for a Chicago music award due to his multi-platinum 3rd single on Spotify, So below (2020). His new sci-fi anthology series, Tales from the 6th Dimension, will premiere on WSBC 1240 AM Chicago on October 7th of this year just in time for Halloween. The show will star Dantès Alexander & Ashley Harris of Work in Progress.



As a fusion of R&B, Pop, and House music, his music transports the listener into an imaginary realm while reinventing the EDM sound. In Tales from the "6th dimension", he incorporates his Single "6th dimension" into a sci fi - horror format, similar to his hit show Access "Lake Shore Drive", which is part of a lyric from his hit single New Jack City. Dantès Alexander is blowing up all over the world, and fans are super excited about the new remix album, NEW JACK CITY III: ALL MIXED UP, on August 26th, 2022, and for his new show, Tales from the 6th Dimension premiering on October 7th.



Dwarf Plant Media is an American media company owned by Dantès Alexander. It is a subsidiary of the Dwarf Planet Holdings Corporation, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Dantès Alexander Entertainment and managed by Dwarf Planet America.