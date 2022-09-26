Dantès Alexander,the Prince Regent of EDM, and the Legendary Mark Holton Will Premiere a New Horror Anthology Radio Series Called Tales from the 6th Dimension October 7th

honolulu, HI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/22/2022 --The Prince Regent of EDM, Dantès Alexander, Mark Holton, and Paul Murphy serve as executive producers of Tales from the 6th Dimension, the newest science fiction horror show to air on WSBC-1240 AM CHICAGO. Dantès Alexander, Mark Holton, and a rotating cast of celebrities star in this truly terrifying radio anthology, which includes stories in a variety of subgenres, including myths, futurism, Afrofuturism, black humor, totalitarian states, suspense, horror, paranormal drama, black comedy, and psychological thrillers. Most of the stories end with a surprising or grisly spin. Scroll , click or tune into the show october 7th at 7pm.



Dantès Alexander, the Prince Regent of EDM, released his highly anticipated new remix album "NEW JACK CITY III: ALL MIXED UP" on Friday, August 26, 2022, as an apple music , tiktok and tidal exclusive. It will be coming to CD and select additional retailers December 12th. Dantès Alexander released his debut album NEW JACK CITY and the New Jack City EP on June 04th 2021 and August 2021, respectively, followed by his mobile and PC game New Jack City on June 05th 2021. To date between both projects have been streamed over 500k times. In 2021, He was nominated for a Chicago music award due to his multi-platinum 3rd single on Spotify, So below (2020). In January 2022, he launched the Access Lake shore drive podcast on Spotify . It was an immediate hit with guests as wide and diverse as Mark Holton, La Bouche, Fred Hampton, Emmy winner Dr Garrard McClendon , Inaya Day and others. The "Prince" has recently reached 2.9 million global streams on Spotify, and has shown no sign of slowing down by becoming the first African American to write , produce , direct and star in their own science fiction radio series.



Mark Holton has had an illustrious career spanning 4 decades. He is best known for the iconic role of Francis Buxton in Pee-wee's Big Adventure (1985). He further solidified his fame in Teen Wolf 1 & 2 (1985), and (1987). The Naked Gun: From the Files of the Police Squad! (1988), MacGyver (1991), They Came From Outer Space (1991), A League of Their Own (1992), Leprechaun & Leprechaun Returns (1992) & (2018), My Life (1993), Little Giants (1994), Seinfeld (1994), Rumpelstiltskin (1995), Star Trek: Deep Space Nine (1996), The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle (2000), The Young and the Restless (2001), Gacy (2003), NCIS (2003) and a slew of other successful projects through the late 2000's and well into the late 2010's and 2020's.



Paul Murphy is an accomplished studio musician, Teacher, music producer, recording, editing, mixing and MASTER mastering engineer. He is a voting member of the Grammy Awards. He is also a member of Naras and is AVID certified. Some of his credits include: Xbox 360, Nnedi Okorafor, Avant, Travis Sayles, Jerry King, Hostile Groove, The Pharcyde, Roman South, Avant, Dantès Alexander, Moments of Sanity, Beau Hill, Steven Stone, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chad Gendason, Stephen Cohen, Christopher Paige, James LaBrie project, popular radio commercials, HBO, Showtime, and many more talented artists. He is a graduate of DePaul University , American Conservatory of Music, Berkeley School of Music, and Saddleback College, Mission Viejo, CA.



https://instagram.com/dantesalexander

https://music.apple.com/us/artist/dant%C3%A8s/1519674107



for more information about Mark Holton :

https://www.instagram.com/officialmarkholton/



For More information About Paul Murphy

https://storage.googleapis.com/production-bluehost-v1-0-7/607/1359607/k9c5lugi/9c00fd5d930143f19784fce2cb06d091?fileName=in-Studio%20Administration%20and%20Teachers%20-%20Paul%20Murphy%20Bio.pdf



Dwarf Plant Media is an American media company owned by Dantès Alexander. It is a subsidiary of the Dwarf Planet Holdings Corporation, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Dantès Alexander Entertainment and managed by Dwarf Planet America.