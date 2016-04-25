Spring, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/25/2016 --Europeanbarging, a Texas based company offering barge and river cruises in Europe, today announced a SPECIAL DISCOUNT of $1500 per cabin on a Danube Wine Cruise for its clients, slated for early spring, starting from March 27 to April 3, 2017. Rates start at $1749 per person.



The cruise, scheduled on the new AMA Serena ship will be hosted by the owners of Messina Hof Winery - Paul and Merrill Bonarrigo, who will offer several tastings and discussions on their wines and winery, as well as wine making. A pairing of their wines will be offered with a special Amawaterways gourmet meal. In addition to the multiple included excursions offered in each port, there will be many wine themed excursions as well.



Framed by rolling hillsides, lush vineyards, and medieval castles, the Danube River has captivated musicians, artists and poets throughout the centuries. Travel to legendary destinations on your cruise from Budapest to Vilshofen. Explore a 2,000 year-old city, savor Wachau Valley wines, and experience the timeless beauty and fascinating history of Budapest and Vienna. Featured stops include: Budapest - Bratislava - Vienna - Dürnstein - Melk - Linz - Passau - Vilshofen.



Messina Hof is the most awarded and renowned Texas wine in national and international competitions. In a community steeped in tradition, Messina Hof Winery & Resort holds its own with a 200-year history of award-winning wines. Although the winery itself was officially established with the first vintage release in 1983, the rich wine heritage of Winemaker Paul Bonarrigo dates back six generations to Messina, Sicily. Merrill Bonarrigo's family originates from Hof, Germany. Together they have pioneered the Texas wine industry in creating premium wines of distinction and a landmark wine country destination.



About Europeanbarging

Europeanbarging was founded in 1998 and specializes in European barge and river cruise products. Located in Texas, Europeanbarging is an ARC accredited company. AmaWaterways, the only cruise line that has the privileged of being inducted into La Chaîne des Rôtisseurs, one of the world most prestigious culinary organizations, leading the way in the cruise industry as one of the most innovative food and wine experiences both on-board and on-shore.



For more information contact Europeanbarging at: 888-869-7907 or http://www.europeanbarging.com.