DAPHNY RAES Offers High-Quality, Stylish Purses and Bags at Affordable Prices

Amsterdam, Netherlands -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/09/2017 --DAPHNY RAES is a Dutch fashion designer who creates stylish bags for women on the go. The brand emphasizes quality craftsmanship, making each bag by hand in Europe. All of the craftsmen at the manufacturer share the brand's passion for quality and luxury. That focus on the finer elements extends to the materials used, with only the highest quality of products making the cut.



The bags are made from premium vegetable-tanned leather from Italy. Top-of-the-line YKK zippers operate the closures, and simple, yet elegant adornments complete the minimalist style. All of the bags in the line are designed to evoke the essence of the city of Amsterdam.



The brand initially produced 1,000 handmade bags themselves and are taking the best of the original line and making it even better. The new versions incorporate higher quality materials than the previous round and include other improvements based on customer feedback and preferences. New colors and styles have been added to the mix as well.



The new line features seven styles: a wallet, a three-pocket purse, a small evening purse, a small fanny pack, a large fanny pack, a backpack and a tote bag. Each style is available in a variety of colors and prints for customers to choose from. DAPHNY RAES sells its products directly to the consumer, cutting out the middle man in order to offer customers the best prices possible for these luxurious handmade European bags.



To help bring the new product line to market, the brand has launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter. The campaign has a funding goal of $28,000, of which it has already generated more than $11,000. It must achieve the full amount by June 29, 2017 in order to receive the funding.



A series of rewards are available to thank backers for their contributions to the campaign. Starting at just $77, early backers will receive a wallet from the brand in the color of their choosing at a discount off the retail price. For $156, early backers will receive a small fanny pack. If backers choose to purchase a product bundle valued at $449 or more, they will also receive a free card holder worth $99. The creators aim to begin shipping rewards to backers in September 2017.