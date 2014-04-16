"Dare to Imagine: 18 Principles for Finding Peace, Happiness, and True Success" Guides Readers to Finding Real Meaning in Life

Dublin, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/16/2014 --Many people are looking to improve their lives and create happiness and success. Ronald Lew is proud to announce the launch of his new book, Dare to Imagine: 18 Principles for Finding Peace, Happiness, and True Success. The book offers hope and advice for people who are looking to improve their lives and find peace, happiness, and success. The book shows readers how miracles really do happen in the presence of love.



Dare to Imagine: 18 Principles for Finding Peace, Happiness, and True Success, is available on amazon.com and createspace.com. It has exceptional reviews from readers who have benefited from the material. Heidi Heller wrote an Amazon review raving, “One of the best motivational books I have ever read! I read this in one sitting... could not put it down. This book will change your attitude and your life.”



The book focuses on the story of a lost soul who constantly searched for happiness. He was born into a world of negativity and sadness, and was close to suicide, but he was determined to overcome his adversities to find true happiness and meaning in life. Because of love and miracles, the author learned to improve his life and find the ultimate happiness and true success. The story encourages readers to rise above their own situations to come to find a deeper and more meaningful life.



Lew wrote the non-fictional book to inspire and motivate his readers to rise above their own personal situations and find true meaning in life. According to Lew, “You find your purpose through alignment with the Divine.”



About Ronald Lew

Author Ronald Lew is an occupational therapist, writer, and entrepreneur. He has twenty-five years of experience in the rehabilitation healthcare industry and understands the healing process. He wrote the book to share the joy, love, and happiness that he has discovered through years of soul-searching for the key to real and eternal love, peace, and happiness.



For more information visit http://www.dare2imagineit.org or send an email to direct1@ultimaunlimited.com