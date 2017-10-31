Darien Hosts Annual Fall Festival

Darien, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/31/2017 --Downtown Darien is hosting its annual Fall Festival this Saturday, November 4, 2017. This free event is from 8:00am-5:00pm with a classic car show starting at 8am and all other festivities starting at 10am. Sponsored by the Downtown Darien Development Authority, Darien-McIntosh Chamber of Commerce, Waste Management, Darien's Lions Club and Hodges Ford, this year's event is full of fun for the whole family including children's activities, live entertainment, arts & crafts and historic tours.



The Classic Coastal Cruisers of Darien Car Show is in Vernon Square from 8:00am-3:00pm with awards at 3:00pm.



The arts & crafts show, children's activities and historic tours are from 10:00am-5:00pm. Browse handmade arts & crafts, antiques, clothing, jewelry and locally produced vegetables, fruit, honey, pastries, jams and jellies. Hear live music from the Annie Akins or enjoy the wine and brew garden at Waterfront Wine & Gourmet.



Kids and adults alike can participate in face painting, the doggy parade, horseback rides and games. Take cultural and historic tours of Fort King George, Burning of Darien Museum, Old Jail Art Center and Ida Hilton Library.



Visitors can also shop Darien merchants like Waterfront Wine & Gourmet, Turnip Greens Country Market, Southern Coast Tees & Boutique and Sugar Marsh Cottage Specialty Confections or dine at Zio Carlo Café, Blue Bay Mexican Grill and Skipper's Fish Camp restaurants.



"Darien's historic waterfront is a perfect setting for friends, families and kids to spend the day shopping local arts & crafts while enjoying music, food and fun-filled activities," said Stecey Kessel, Darien Downtown Development Director.



More information is available at http://www.discoverdarienga.com or contact Stecey Kessel at 912-230-9664 or ddadirector@darientel.net.



About The Darien Downtown Development Authority

The Darien Downtown Development Authority has been dedicated to the growth and development of Darien for more than three decades. The DDA works collaboratively with local businesses, citizens and city and county governments to optimize the impact of community investments and mobilize resources to revitalize the downtown area and encourage redevelopment and growth.



To learn more, visit http://www.discoverdarienga.com.