Darktrace and Aurora Announce Cyber Security Partnership

Torrance, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/19/2020 --Aurora has announced a new partnership with Darktrace, the world's leading AI company for cyber defense. This new partnership will empower Aurora's customers and community to discover in-progress attacks anywhere across their entire digital infrastructure with Darktrace's cyber AI, including the Cloud, SaaS, corporate networks, IoT and industrial control systems.



Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System learns the 'pattern of life' for every device and user across the digital estate and uses this evolving understanding of 'normal' to detect and respond to emerging cyber-threats in real time.



"We are excited to work in partnership with Darktrace. Their use of AI to better discover cyber-attacks will provide great value to our customers." said Philip de Souza, President.



About Aurora

Aurora is revolutionizing the Cybersecurity approach with products and services that proactively prevent, secure and manage advanced threats and malware.



Our technology offerings and portfolio of services protect hundreds of enterprise clients worldwide including Fortune 1000 organizations, local government and federal institutions.



About Darktrace

Darktrace is the world's leading cyber AI company and the creator of Autonomous Response technology. Its self-learning AI is modeled on the human immune system and used by over 3,000 organizations to protect against threats to the cloud, email, IoT, networks and industrial systems. This includes insider threat, industrial espionage, IoT compromises, zero-day malware, data loss, supply chain risk and long-term infrastructure vulnerabilities. The company has over 1,200 employees, 44 global offices and headquarters in San Francisco and Cambridge, UK. Every 3 seconds, Darktrace AI fights back against a cyber-threat, preventing it from causing damage.