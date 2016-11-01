Darlington Mortuary of L. Heroux & Son, Inc. Partners with BizIQ

Pawtucket, RI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/01/2016 --Darlington Mortuary of L. Heroux & Son, Inc., a local funeral home in its fourth generation of family ownership in Pawtucket, announced it has partnered with BizIQ, a Phoenix-based digital marketing company dedicated to serving small business owners throughout North America.



In its collaboration with BizIQ, Darlington Mortuary of L. Heroux & Son, Inc. seeks to enhance its digital presence and expand its customer base throughout Rhode Island. BizIQ employs a strategy based heavily on search engine optimization, which allows customers to more easily locate companies like Darlington Mortuary of L. Heroux & Son, Inc. when performing local Google business searches. Additionally, BizIQ created a new website for the funeral home, as well as a new marketing campaign that features two blog posts per month and better communication with current and potential clients.



This new website developed by BizIQ for the funeral home emphasizes the importance of timely, informative content related to funeral services. All of the website content is professionally written by skilled copywriters. The site also provides various channels through which current and prospective clients can reach out and learn more about funeral services in Pawtucket, RI.



"For four generations, our funeral home has served people throughout the Pawtucket area, and has built an outstanding reputation for quality customer care as a result," said Paul Gingras, owner of Darlington Mortuary of L. Heroux & Son, Inc. "With more people than ever searching for funeral and end-of-life services online, it was important for us to revamp our digital presence. BizIQ has been an invaluable help in this process, and we are thrilled with the results."



About Darlington Mortuary of L. Heroux & Son, Inc.

Founded in 1896, Darlington Mortuary of L. Heroux & Son, Inc. has 120 years and counting of experience in the Pawtucket area.



For more information about its services, visit http://www.darlingtonheroux.com/.



To learn more about BizIQ and its expertise regarding local search engine optimization, or to view its extensive list of service options, please visit http://www.ebiziq.com/.