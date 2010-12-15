Dash7 Emerges As Competitive Option in Wireless Sensor Network Market

Mountain View, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/15/2010 -- The study, “WTRS Wireless Sensor Network Technology Trends, Q4 2010”, now includes coverage of the Dash7 protocol.



“The strengths of the Dash7 protocol include its reliance on an international standard, use of the 433 MHz frequency that enables international operation and longer range than its competition, and its design for lower power operation than many of its competitors”, said Kirsten West, Principal Analyst with WTRS. “Given the serious interest and participation by key players in several commercial markets as well as the technical capability of the protocol, it is likely that Dash7 will penetrate markets currently the target of other WSN technologies and could displace a good portion of its competition.”



The WTRS Wireless Sensor Network Technology Trends Report analyzes and forecasts the market for wireless sensor networks. The report includes a thorough evaluation of emerging Wireless Sensor Network technologies and associated software including ZigBee, Bluetooth Low Energy, Wavenis, IEEE 802.15.4, Low Power WiFi, EnOcean, and others.



The report also



. analyzes the potential market opportunities for Wireless Sensor Networks

. examines near versus long-range drivers impacting the market

. tracks the activities of industry alliances, strategic partnerships, and SIGs

. contains an in-depth assessment and analysis of chipset features

. evaluates energy harvesting technologies employed in wireless sensor networks



The report provides 5-year forecasts of dominant emerging wireless sensor network technologies that detail sales volume, unit shipments, and average selling price by vertical market segment as well as by geography. Applications forecast include Smart Metering, Home Area Network, Residential Health, Building Automation, Energy Management, Facility Medical, Industrial Automation, Consumer, Medical, Agriculture, Security, and Transportation. Historical price and volume data is also included.



Report Title: WTRS Wireless Sensor Network Technology Trends Report Q4 2010

No. Pages: 268 pages

No. Tables/Figures: 219

Publication Date: November 2010

SKU#: WT110810CNTS



More information at http://www.wtrs.net/wsntechtrends.htm



