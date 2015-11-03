Sebastian, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/03/2015 --"We have had customers raving about their Next Generation BoomBeam HID lights," says Tyler Wheeler, CEO of LoPresti Aviation. "It is very satisfying to have a product that customers call and thank you for selling to them. Each week I receive a complement about our Falcon BoomBeam HID landing and taxi lights. Our sales are strong and with the new addition of the Falcon 7X to our STC I expect our sales will soar."



David LoPresti, VP of Sales said, "the Falcon BoomBeam HID landing light uses our MLA or Multi Light Array technology to greatly improve the landing lights performance while also lowering the electrical load and improving reliability. Our MLA for the Falcon replaces the single stock landing light with three of our BoomBeam HID lights. Individually each of our three lights will out perform the stock light. With three together the additive performance is unmatched. When paired with our taxi light BoomBeam lighting for the Falcon series is simply amazing."



The BoomBeam HID lights mount to existing fixtures and are shipped with all necessary paperwork, STC, instructions and mounting hardware allowing these upgrades to be quickly and easily installed.



For details contact LoPresti Aviation or LoPresti Partners



LoPresti Aviation, http://www.LoPrestiAviation.com, is based in Sebastian, Florida is "The Leading Provider of Aviation PERFORMANCE Solutions. LoPresti Aviation has a world-wide reputation for producing high performance and highly efficient aircraft modifications. LoPresti Aviation's current focus is to develop landing and taxi light upgrades for turboprop and jet aircraft.