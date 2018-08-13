Data Assessment Solutions Provided by Liquid Data Systems Now Available Through Online Requests

McHenry, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/13/2018 --Liquid Data Systems was formed with one ultimate vision: to help companies effectively migrate their data to the cloud and benefit from superior cloud management services which allow them to become more flexible and efficient in today's world. And now, companies which are interested in data assessment services can easily request an assessment through Liquid Data Systems' online form.



Liquid Data Systems is one company which knows full well how essential it is for businesses in the world of today to have coordinated systems that comply with legal requirements. One facet of running a business nowadays is the accumulation of data – it is common for companies to acquire a substantial amount of data, and the storage of this data can be at a premium. This is where cloud-based solutions and cloud management comes in, particularly in regard to email archiving, journaling, and other cloud business intelligence processes.



But thanks to the pioneering vision of Liquid Data Systems, more and more companies today are benefitting from flexible and effective cloud management services such as Azure services and Office 365 services. But Liquid Data Systems also knows that migrating to the cloud isn't an easy matter, as there is a need to efficiently and effectively process data and data management systems need to be maximized.



Today, Liquid Data Systems makes it easier for companies wanting to benefit from data assessment by offering its very own data assessment solutions which thoroughly assess cloud environments as well. Liquid Data Systems will make sure to evaluate a business' existing environment and then provide businesses with recommendations, so they can maximize their on-site infrastructure as well as leverage the best cloud storage solution for their requirements. With this data assessment service, companies can more easily retrieve, secure, and search their data.



The data assessments performed by Liquid Data Systems include assessments for Office 365, assessments for archives, and assessments for public folders. And now, Liquid Data Systems offers a more convenient way for interested parties to request a data assessment through an online request form. Those interested in requesting an assessment can fill in their name, company name, phone number, and email address on the form and choose the service in which they are interested. All they have to do then is submit the form and wait for a response from Liquid Data Systems regarding their request and query.



About Liquid Data Systems

Liquid Data Systems specializes in a vast array of cloud management solution services, including Azure services, Office 365 email archiving, cloud business intelligence, hybrid cloud storage, and Office 365 journaling, among others. For companies wanting to benefit from Liquid Data Systems' expertise in cloud management solutions, visit their websites.