Data Center Cooling Market, Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2013 - 2020: BigMarketResearch

The report provides a comprehensive view and strategic analysis of the global data center cooling market. Electronic equipment at data centers work efficiently in cold weathered conditions. Hence, Data Center Cooling Market is helping such electronic equipment to run efficiently by providing the HVAC control systems. The report forecasts the overall sales of the market to reach $144.3 million units by 2015, witnessing a CAGR of 18.5%.



Data center cooling is a key part in the HVAC control systems; hence, it is expected to grow at a healthy rate. Data managing services are getting popular in numerous industry verticals due to its efficiency in managing important data. As per the report, temperature controls and air conditioning together account for about 45% of the overall power consumption expenditure in a data center.



Major factor driving the market growth is the increasing efficiency of the data center due to cooling. However, uninterrupted supply of power is necessary to run data centers effectively. Such a continuous supply of power is mostly possible in developed countries. Developing countries face frequent power shortages. Thus, such an uninterrupted power supply requirement would hinder the market growth. Further, the extreme weather conditions also pose a challenge to the market.



The report profiles key companies that operate in the market. The report provides extensive and strategic data on the profiled companies. The companies analyzed include American Power Conversion Corporation, Coolcentric, Emerson Network Power, Hitachi, Fujitsu, HP, IBM, Intel, Stulz and Rittal.



KEY BENEFITS



This report is segmented on the basis of solutions, services and geographies and it provides market intelligence so that companies can understand the trends in each segment and make precise decisions regarding investments

The report evaluates and ranks the drivers, restraints and opportunities of the market according to their impact on the current market situations and projected future trends

Value chain analysis offers insights into the role of various stakeholders of the market

Porter's five forces analysis discusses the potency of buyers & suppliers and the threat of substitutes and new entrants

SWOT analysis and strategic developments are included in the report for key players so that companies can understand the competitive landscape of the market

Market estimations are calculated as per the prevailing market conditions and expected market trends for the period of 2013-2020.

Geographic analysis provides insights for companies to develop strategies according to trends in specific regions



