Data Meaning Announces John Kim as New VP of Professional Services North East

Cool Springs, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/03/2014 --To increase their ability to bring business intelligence services (BI) to their impressive client list Data Meaning announces a well-suited new hire. The global consulting firm makes way for John Kim as their new Vice President of Professional Services North East. John is experienced in BI for retail, banking, professional services and government agencies. His expertise has supported the Department of Homeland Security, the US Department of Housing and Urban Development and the Department of Defense as well as influencers in corporate America.



Marvin Mayorga, managing partner of Data Meaning said, “We are happy to welcome John Kim to our growing team. His communications skills coupled with his expertise in data modeling and enterprise-data warehousing will provide an excellent backdrop for our ongoing success.”



About Data Meaning

Data Meaning is a consulting firm with offices in Florida, Washington DC, Chicago and New York that provides business intelligence services and solutions for large brands and government agencies.



