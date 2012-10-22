Datacentre Finance and Investment Forum to Meet as Sector Gears for Next Phase of Change

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/22/2012 --Attended by strategic and financial leadership of publicly quoted and private companies engaged in the sector, the Finance and Investment forum for datacenters is the premier conference for financiers, investors, private equity, venture capital, property specialists, technology owners and professional intermediaries and will take place in London 6 December (http://www.financeinvestmentforum.com).



Elevator pitches will again feature as part of the forum, with a series of short pitches from companies currently seeking investment for a variety of projects entering the “den” of potential investors.



Conference speakers so far already include senior representatives from AHV Associates LLP, Arma Partners, BroadGroup Consulting, CB Richard Ellis, Cassidy Turley, Cyrte Investments, Kingsley Capital Partners, Lyceum Capital, and Ventura Team among others who will address the financials, business models, demand, trends, market prospects and forecasts for 2013 and beyond and ROI for private and publicly quoted datacentre and cloud service providers and operators, with investor focus on gaining access to ‘growing tech stocks’ with high revenue growth and relatively stable fixed costs.



The programme will also address recent research by BroadGroup which revealed that power would become more important than space as a differentiator for datacentres over the next few years*. While the “Big 4” markets of London, Amsterdam, Frankfurt and Paris remain dominant, location continues as an issue with the likes of Norway, Ireland, Switzerland, Iceland and Finland and other countries aggressively marketing their extensive renewable energy resources to attract datacentres.



“Europe is now in its third stage of evolution with datacentres targeting vertical segments such as cloud, media, and other financials presenting a more challenging marketing proposition,” commented Steve Wallage, managing director of BroadGroup Consulting. “At the same time the third party datacentre industry is still relatively immature in internationalization which has particularly attracted private equity investors who see scope for scaling up regional players and potentially moving to IPO. The forum leads in rationalising these changes and assessing new opportunities in this annual deep dive with high quality market intelligence and exceptional financial, investor, property and player insight and expertise.”



The forum which also delivers consistently high international networking values will be held in London on December 6th. Early registration discounts are open until 31 October.