Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/07/2014 --Datafield, editor of the mobile form application for iPhone, iPad and Android has joined the IFMA in order to keep strengthening its partnership with facility managers worldwide.



The facility management industry is embracing mobility quickly. With facility managers constantly on field to perform their works, the adoption of the right mobile application is a vivid preoccupation. Datafield provides a mobile form builder so that facility managers can collect onsite data in real time, even when they are offline.



Datafield is currently used by facility management professionals as a mobile complement to CMMS and EAM software. With Datafield, facility managers can improve their reporting with regards to:



-Equipments: facilitate reporting on measurement, inspection and control of equipment related data



-Operating Locations: track locations of equipment with GPS positioning of completed forms



-Resources: Assign specific work forms and checklist to mechanician, electrician, or plumber and get details routine details in real time



-Safety Plans and Preventive Maintenance: Track and report on hazards for multiple equipment and locations. Complete material safety Data Sheets.



-Inventory Control: Instantly report data about Stocked, non-stocked, and special order items



-Work Request: publish forms as work request



-Quick Reporting : Labor, completion date, materials, failure, and downtime could all be reported live



-Key Performance Indicators(KPI)/Metrics: follow up and track your KPI live with pictures of ongoing operations. Instantly report Level of Repair (LOR) needed



As a member of IFMA, Datafield will be able to help shape the future of the industry and contribute to the conversation on the importance of sound and sustainable Facility Management practices.



About Datafield

Datafield (http://www.data-field.com) is a mobile form builder with the ambition to empower enterprises over their field operations. Datafield is made of a web based dashboard to create forms and a mobile application for iOS and Android to complete those forms onsite and offline. Datafield provides enterprise with a new set of actionnable KPI – such as geo-stamped pictures - to improve their field operations management.



Datafield mobile Application is trusted daily by thousands of small, medium and large enterprises to manually collect realtime data onsite.



About IFMA

Founded in 1980, IFMA (http://www.ifma.org) is the world's largest and most widely recognized international association for facility management professionals, supporting more than 24,000 members in 94 countries. The association's members, represented in 130 chapters and 17 councils worldwide, manage more than 37 billion square feet of property and annually purchase more than US$100 billion in products and services. IFMA is headquartered in Houston, Texas.