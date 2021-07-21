DataLoop Expands Range of Services to Include Data Annotation for Various Industries and Sectors

Herzliya, Israel -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/20/2021 --When it comes to artificial intelligence, DataLoop is one company that understands full well how challenging it can be for businesses to find and implement this technology within their core processes. That's precisely the reason why DataLoop has developed a unique platform that allows for easier and more efficient data labelling, annotation, and more. Today, those interested in transforming their businesses with AI development and integration will be even happier to learn that DataLoop has already expanded its range of services to include data annotation for an even more diverse array of industries and sectors.



The world of AI technology has grown by leaps and bounds since its inception, and more enterprises are taking the leap into establishing their AI-based systems for improved operations. But one company certainly understands the challenges that come with such a transition, and DataLoop is there to offer its skills and expertise to businesses looking for a more efficient and accurate way of embracing the many benefits of AI.



DataLoop has helped many clients efficiently and easily accelerated their AI through its platforms for AI development and production. It offers various services that include data management, data annotation, data automation, and more.



And, today, DataLoop is happy to announce that its data annotation services are now available for even more industries and sectors. With DataLoop's services and platform, labelling is made quick and easy, and clients can create a virtually limitless dataset number with the most exact guidelines and complex ontologies. Along with this, clients can easily automate with DataLoop's guidance models and tools and smart algorithms to decrease the time used for labelling, and clients can also validate the technology and profit from the real-time and automatic visibility of the process of annotation.



DataLoop now offers data annotation for a long list of key industries, including robotics, retail, agriculture, automotive, media, and more. Its annotation services also include annotation studio tools, automatic annotation, video annotation, workforce management, data QA and verification, and integrated labelling. With DataLoop as a partner, any business can quickly and seamlessly integrate AI technology with their operations and vastly improve their service and efficiency in more ways than one.



About DataLoop

DataLoop is a leading and established name in the AI-based learning and development arena, and its aim has always been to provide clients with the proper means to change and update their businesses with amazing technology. Whether it's data annotation, data labelling, data operations, deep learning, and more, DataLoop is ready and willing to provide its thorough and complete expertise. For the best details regarding its data annotation services and other premier services, visit the company's site.