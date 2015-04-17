Date Your Friends App Successfully Makes Friends Into Lovers

Stockholm, Sweden -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/17/2015 --Most everybody's got a secret crush. Now, Date Your Friends app users can anonymously make a friend a lover with a simple digital checkmark. Taking the risk out of the old adage, "Nothing ventured nothing gained." the dating app is the new 'secret' digital love letter. It creates a whole new level of anonymity for the dating pool and gives users a way to launch out into the deep end privately.



Opening up without too much expectation, the Date Your Friends app makes crushing on someone practical. To put users in the way of their secret crush, the app's functionality is beyond simple. Just think of it like a bridge. App users just log onto Facebook and put a checkmark beside the friends they'd like to date. This short list is kept anonymous until one of those secret crushes gets the app and does the same thing. When the Date Your Friends platform sees there's a love match it notifies the friends. And the rest, as they say, is romantic history.



Converting friends into lovers the Date your Friends app is the brainchild of Privat Joakim and Fredrik Eklund. Privat said of the relationship app and its remarkable success, "This app is completely discreet. We've all had a friend or acquaintance on Facebook we wanted to date. And we've all been terrified that if we told them we'd ruin the relationship. Worse yet, we'd be embarrassed if they didn't feel the same way. Now, this anonymous dating app clears the playing field and if the feelings aren't mutual, no one's the wiser."



About Date Your Friends

Date Your Friends is a free iOS app that provides users with an anonymous way to connect romantically via Facebook.



Information:

To download the Date Your Friends app for free in the Apple App Store visit https://appsto.re/se/VUSbN.i



Requires iOS 6.0 or later and is compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod Touch. The app is optimized for iPhone 5.



Contact:

Privat Joakim Eklund

Partner

Info@rockisol.se

+460702740431



Website:

http://www.dateyourfriendsapp.com



Social Media:

http://www.facebook.com/DateYourFriends