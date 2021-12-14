Dates and Matches in 3joy - a Threesome Dating App for Non-Monogamy Surged 200% in the Last Year

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/14/2021 --So far, there have been more than 265.8 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 globally, according to Johns Hopkins University. The impact of the pandemic has been tremendous, especially for finding open relationships online. Justin Robert, the founder of the 3joy - the best threesome hookup & swinger dating app, explained that since January 2019, 3joy has seen an unprecedented number of users downloads. The number of dates and matches also leaped by nearly 200 percent. As the number of people using 3joy upsurges, the time spent using 3joy increased by nearly 30%. It is distinct that during the pandemic, the feeling of loneliness is so pervasive and intense due to lockdown in various countries and regions that more people want to express their emotional needs in a certain way to achieve some kind of interpersonal equilibrium. Accordingly, using online dating apps to find an open relationship is the perfect outlet.



Before the outbreak, most people were ashamed to sign up for an online dating app to find open relationships, but after the outbreak, under the circumstance of having no options, many people who were previously afraid to use dating apps have to sign up for online hookup apps to make connections with strangers during the lockdown. Simultaneously, with the ubiquitous use of online dating apps, people gradually reduce the shame of online dating apps looking for an open relationship, and more and more people have a more neutral attitude and right cognition of open relationships.



What most people think of swinger and threesome is ignominious and very few people are polygamous or even willing to be. In reality, on the basis of surveys in the United States, between 4 and 5 percent of the population is polygamous, and in addition to that, 20 percent of American adults have been polygamous at some point in their lives. That's almost 70 million people. That is to say, polygamy is grossly underrated on a global scale. By all appearances, polygamy has become a group that cannot be neglected.



According to 3joy, which currently has 1.6 million users registered, only 10 percent of its category. It has become a popular trend to use threesome dating apps to find polygamous partners. As the pandemic continues, 40 percent of users said they would continue to engage in virtual threesome dating even if there were no more lockdowns or public places largely began to reopen. Because most people who are polygamous already benefit from online threesome dating. Likewise, the widespread use of threesome apps during the pandemic has reduced the stigma associated with registering these threesome apps.



In nearly two years, the way people live and form relationships have changed a lot. The rapid growth of online dating apps during the pandemic is also due to people using threesome dating apps being conscious of the value and convenience of finding an open relationship online.



About 3joy

3joy is a swinger and non-monogamy dating app that offers like-minded singles and couples who are eager to desire an inclusive threesome hookup platform to explore an adventurous relationship.