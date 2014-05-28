Dave Paul Joins Park State Bank & Trust's Expanding Team

Woodland Park, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/28/2014 --Park State Bank & Trust today announced Dave Paul has joined the bank’s team as a mortgage loan officer (NMLS 194398).



“We have a good mortgage program. We listen to customers who have asked for additional mortgage options,” according to Tony Perry, President and CEO of Park State Bank & Trust. “To better serve our customers, we chose to bring Dave, who has a strong and exemplary mortgage background, on to our team.”



“I am excited to have the opportunity to again be associated with Park State Bank & Trust, our community’s most respected bank,” Paul said.



When Paul started writing mortgages in Teller County back in 1999, it was in the old Park State building. “We grew together and over the years, even after we moved to other locations, we continued to work together on a referral basis,” Paul said. “So formalizing those relationships was a logical progression.”



Paul believes that his educational and relationship-based approach to home financing is what separates him from competitors. “I work with clients to determine their goals and customize financing options that offer them the best mechanism to achieve success, while providing in-depth information to insure that they fully understand the process,” he said.



Paul’s loan assistant, Jeannine Kuntz will be working with him as well. “We will now offer all of the available conventional and government-backed products including conforming, VA, FHA, USDA and jumbo, as well as reverse mortgages,” he said.



Paul said he will also be able to identify qualified clients who may fall outside the conventional lending parameters and provide direct mortgage financing through the bank. “Once our mortgages are finalized, regardless of who may be servicing them, we encourage our clients to bring any issues they may have to us, and we can help them navigate through them to a satisfactory solution,” he said.



Paul is committed to providing exceptional service and is committed to the community. His clients agree. Below are just some of the comments from customers excited to see him join the Park State Bank & Trust team.



“Dave Paul shopped for the best rate for my mortgage and got it. Dave was professional, on-time and I received great service. I would highly recommend Dave for all your mortgage needs.” -- Jim Ignatius, Woodland Park



“Dave did a great job getting us our reverse mortgage. He made sure we were updated regularly and got our closing completed, even while we were travelling around the country relying mostly on email and faxes. The process was complicated, but he worked through it and delivered exactly what we needed. We are ecstatic with the results!” --?Bob and Mary Beth Williams, Woodland Park?



“We found a log home with some acreage over near Victor. There were several major challenges trying to sell our place and buy the new place and make the transition happen so we wouldn’t be without a place to live. We went to Dave Paul because we knew if anybody could do it, he could. He was a huge help to us and always had a positive attitude and a great sense of humor that put us at ease when we were stressing out. He was able to get us a great rate and knew the best options for us. He made what seemed to be ‘the impossible’…possible.” -- Larry and Tami Schirack, Victor Colorado



About Dave Paul

Paul serves in multiple local, regional and state-wide capacities: Chairman of the Teller County Board of County Commissioners



Chairman of the Pikes Peak Workforce Center Executive Board and a director of the County Technical Services Inc. Workers’ Compensation Board.



Paul was appointed by the governor to the Limited Gaming Impact Grant Committee and is a member, representing the mountain district, of the Board of Directors for Colorado Counties Inc., which is the state-wide lobbying organization representing Colorado counties.



Paul is a long-time supporter of Rotary International having served as Centennial President of the Pikes Peak Rotary Club. He has a lengthy record of support for the Symphony Above the Clouds, having been honored as the 2013 guest conductor. Paul was also the founder and long-time CEO Service Financial Inc. (SFI).



If you are interested in consulting with Paul for your mortgage needs, he can be reached at 719. 687.9234 or you can stop by Park State Bank & Trust, located at 710 U.S. Hwy 24, Woodland Park, CO. Paul is available during bank hours and by appointment after hours and on weekends.



About Park State Bank & Trust

Park State Bank & Trust has served customers and the community for more than 45 years. “We have always been agile and responsive and our superior service is recognized as we listen and we serve. We are community bank proud,” Perry said. Visit http://www.psbtrust.com for more Park State Bank & Trust mortgage program details. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender. NMLS#684265