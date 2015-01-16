Virginia Beach, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/16/2015 --Once again bringing his fan base hauntingly resonant songs with well-suited lyrics, storyteller David Arn second album is set for release February 1st. Released by Lackluster Lyrics, LLC "Walking to Dreamland" is a collaborative project highlighting a wealth of talent both in the U.S. and abroad. The soon-to-be-released album leans heavily on Arn's talent for songwriting with ten new songs. Already widely-recognized for the intelligence of his lyrics and musical stylings so in keeping with influencers like Tom Waits, Leonard Cohen and Dylan, Arn gains new ground. Distinctive, character-driven ground multiplied with a well-spring of talent all its own.



February's release of "Walking to Dreamland" on iTunes and Amazon Mp3 is preceded by a soft-launch of two tunes on Arn's YouTube channel. The tunes include the album's namesake "Walking in Dreamland", and "When You Lost Your Situation" produced by music video director, Filip Dizdar. Advanced reviews of the alternative album are glowing. Music bloggers praise the work by saying, "David Arn's sophomore album blends elements of folk, blues, new age, and many other genres into his own unique concoction of musical bliss." They go on to say, "David definitely created an album that feels like a family of songs that grew up together. The steady snare and bass beats throughout keep the mind moving and though simple in rhythm, they create a combination that is perfectly reminiscent of a chill stroll anywhere."



Dreamland's musical collaborations include Anat Nevo, cellist with the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra, guitarist Raz Ben Ari, and seasoned violinist Charlie Austin. Austin astutely earned his musical chops performing 250 times at the Grand Ole Opry. Background vocals are well-done by singer-songwriters Melissa Hollick and Nicole Gose. Engineered by Rob Ulsh at Master Sound Studios in Virginia the album was mastered in London by Yoad Nevo of Pet Shop Boys and Bryan Adams fame.



About David Arn

David Arn is a singer, songwriter and musician best known for his lyrical style. He currently has two albums entitled, "Postmodern Days" and "Walking to Dreamland". Among myriad outlets Arn's music has been featured on NPR stations and heard on Delta Airlines commercial flights.



