David Caputo, National Whistleblower Attorney, Speaks About the Kinds of Fraud, Including Misuse of PPP Funds, Individuals Should Report

In the interview, David discussed: 1) what kinds of fraud should be reported to the government including schemes that involve unlawful receipt or misuse of PPP loans, and in the health care industry, 2) the substantial compensation that whistleblowers may be entitled to, and 3) how the law protects those who do report fraud-- from any retribution or retaliatory actions by their employers.



The show can be seen here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2IBLHOKhMvA



This is an enormously important and timely topic as hundreds of companies in the Delaware Valley, and across the country, applied for and received PPP loans, some of whom may not have been eligible to receive federal funds under this program or may be using the funds in ways that Congress did not authorize.



For more than a decade, David has represented clients with information about a variety of schemes to defraud the government, particularly Medicare and Medicaid fraud. He was co-counsel for the whistleblowers in a New York case that netted $54 million for the United States in 2019. He was also lead counsel for the whistleblower in a $35 million United States False Claims Act settlement in Arizona, the largest in state history. He is a graduate of Harvard Law School and Duke University and served as a federal prosecutor in the United States Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.



Caputo resides in Delaware County, Pennsylvania with his wife and three children. He is active in the community, particularly coaching youth baseball, and is a graduate of Radnor High School.



The small law firm for big cases: Youman & Caputo handles catastrophic injury cases in Pennsylvania and New Jersey and represents whistleblowers nationwide. Youman & Caputo's founding partners, Andy Youman and David Caputo, have secured or helped secure more than 100 seven or eight-figure settlements or verdicts for victims of catastrophic injuries and whistleblowers during their careers. The firm prides itself on its aggressive representation of individuals coupled with superior personal client attention.



For more information, please go to: www.youmancaputo.com.