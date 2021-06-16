David DiBiasio Presents at Innovations in Medical Device Coatings Webinar

Hudson, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/16/2021 --David DiBiasio, vice president of sales and marketing at Precision Coating Co., Inc. (PCCI), spoke at a recent webinar hosted by Medical Technology Ireland on the topic of innovations in medical device coatings. DiBiasio, and three other industry peers, covered several topics surrounding various coating solutions.



The agenda included: "Innovations in Medical Device Coatings: Support for Industrial Research in Ireland;" "Surface treatment and encapsulation coating enhanced by Medibrane's adhesion platform;" "Medical Coating Solutions for Medical Grade Wire Products;" and DiBiasio's own presentation, "Innovations in anodic coatings and advanced application of polymer products for medical devices."



DiBiasio discussed anodic coatings and polymer coatings for medical devices, specifically MICRALOX™ and its use for medical device components to create a long-lasting and virtually indestructible surface, which delivers dramatically superior chemical and corrosion resistance surface. Precision Coating offers a number of solutions for medical device parts and components to ensure longevity and optimal performance.



To view the full webinar on demand, visit http://www.medicaltechnologyireland.com/coatings-webinar.



For more information about Precision Coating, call (978) 562-7561, or look online at www.precisioncoating.com.



About Precision Coating

Precision Coating provides high-tolerance coating and specialized metal-finishing services to the medtech industry for applications including vascular, endosurgical, and orthopedic instruments and devices. The GlideLine™ family of medical device coating finishes is the broadest offering of applied fluoropolymer (PTFE) coatings in the industry, customized to optimize the design, quality, and performance characteristics of high-quality medical products. InfiNiTiCoat™ is Precision Coating's proprietary low-temp cure process, optimized for coating performance on nitinol devices; specifically optimized to preserve the desired characteristics of nitinol in wire, strip, and tube forms. PCCI has unique process control over challenging nitinol handling, coating, and curing. The MICRALOX® portfolio of chemistries offers superior patented aluminum oxide coatings with a microcrystalline barrier that revolutionizes aluminum anodizing with exceptional barrier properties and corrosion resistance over industry-leading product life cycles.



Precision Coating works with early-stage device innovators through major medical equipment manufacturers, deploying comprehensive solutions—from concept to commercialization—and offering flexible prototype work through high-volume coating application, finishing, and printing services. The company operates facilities in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Costa Rica, and serves customers w