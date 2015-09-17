David Gravel and Destiny Motorsports Gearing Up for the Champion Racing Oil National Open at Williams Grove Speedway

Clinton, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/17/2015 --After spending nearly five years supporting various motorsports team in the North Dakota area, Rick and Barb Rogers of Rick Rogers Construction and Mondak Portables elected to start their own team in 2012, Destiny Motorsports. Competing mainly on the West coast and in the Dakota's, Destiny Motorsports elected to expand their operation in 2013. Destiny Motorsports has now evolved that into an aggressive schedule traveling the country from coast to coast, competing with the biggest sanctioning bodies in the country.



For more information on Destiny Motorsports visit http://www.destinymotorsportsinc.com/about/



With resources and intelligence gained over the years, Benic Enterprises thrives on helping motivated and successful race teams. The man behind the name, Scott Benic, is a triple crown winning crew chief, capturing a Sprint car title in 2005, Silver Crown championship in 2008, and capping it off with a Midget title in 2009.



For more information on Benic Enterprises visit http://www.benicshocks.com/



The Champion Racing Oil National Open is an event with more than 50 years of history that includes the biggest names in motorsports competing at half-mile Williams Grove Speedway, one of dirt racing's legendary venues. This year's three day competition will pay out $225,000.



Williams Grove Speedway is a half-mile dirt track located in Mechanicsburg, Pa., about 10 miles south of the state capital of Harrisburg. It opened in 1939 and has been host to many championship races. Williams Grove continues a tradition of racing every Friday, and almost every Saturday, including many special events. The most prestigious of these special events this year is the Champion Racing Oil National Open.



Champion draws on the success of its racing roots in producing a line of engine oils designed for high performance racing applications and are available in numerous synthetic blends and full synthetic viscosities.



Champion Racing Motor Oils products contain Champion's proprietary TVS® (Thermal Viscosity Stabilizer), special lubricity modifiers, and a premium level of anti-wear additives which includes a high quantity of ZDDP. These additives are proven to meet the lubrication demands of competition engines, create a tough film strength, which controls wear and provides more horsepower and torque in Dynamometer testing.



Champion Racing Oils are suitable for use in all competition and race engines especially those using flat tappet and/or roller cams operating at high RPM's and requiring high-pressure valve springs. These "purpose-built" racing oils are offered in a popular range of multi-viscosity SAE grades and formulated to meet the demands of most of today's high performance race engines.



About Champion Brands, LLC

Champion Brands, LLC, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 55 years. Champion also produces and blends over 300 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the racing, automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets.



For more information about Champion Racing Oils contact your nearest Champion Distributor, or call Champion at 800-821-5693. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, 64735 or go to http://www.championbrands.com