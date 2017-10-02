David Gravel Wins Champion Racing Oil National Open at Williams Grove Speedway

Clinton, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/02/2017 --Gravel was second in National Open event points, lining him up second in the Craftsman Club Dash. Gravel went on to win the event, lining him up on the pole of the $50,000 to win, 40-lap feature.



Schatz got the jump on the initial start and led the first five laps before Gravel took the lead on the front stretch, leading lap six. Friday night's winner, James McFadden worked by Schatz on lap 18 just before the yellow came out for a slowing Brian Montieth.



On the double-file restart, Gravel opted for the top giving McFadden the bottom, a somewhat unexpected move. "I made a mistake and gave McFadden the bottom, luckily I was able to get around him on the top in three and four," a relieved Gravel said.



McFadden hit the rubber off of turn two and took the lead down the backstretch and led lap 19, before Gravel powered back around the Australian the following lap. The next circuit Shane Stewart shredded a tire running sixth bringing out another yellow.



Schatz worked by McFadden on the restart and set his eyes on the CJB Motorsports No.5. A red flag on lap 28 for Jason Johnson, Kraig Kinser and Shane Stewart brought out an open red.mWith the bottom being the preferred line around, Gravel was forced to slow his pace as he closed in on the back of the field. Schatz cut the lead down and was on Gravel's bumper as they received the two to go signal.



Before Schatz could make a move, the final yellow of the night flew for Brian Brown, who cut down a tire running in the top 10.mThe caution gave Gravel an open track which secured the $50,000 payday for he and the CJB Motorsports No.5 team.



"It's been a special year. I'm happy to solidify my place here with 3 wins at Williams Grove this season," Gravel said. "I wish we could have raced a little more tonight, but I'll take it."



