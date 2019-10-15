Tulsa, OK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/15/2019 --David Keesling is an extremely renowned and experienced lawyer based in the state of Oklahoma. Keesling is especially famous for being the best business lawyer in Bixby and Broken Arrow, Oklahoma. This lawyer represents a plethora of individuals and industries. David Keesling is quite a prominent trial lawyer and has had several decades of experience in handling cases belonging to diverse sizes and severity, starting from relatively small issues to high-stakes litigation. The work of this lawyer is recognized explicitly in the areas of divorce law, intellectual property, contract law, as well as business and corporate law.



The Tulsa based law firm of David Keesling works on cases in both the state and federal courts in Oklahoma. Legal disputes, including the matters of International litigation throughout the United States, are also handled by them. David Keesling has over the years represented a varied and cross-section of clients, including employees, shareholders, investors, individuals, professionals, entrepreneurs, employers, non-profit organizations, small and large businesses, and even distinguished middle market and nationally recognized companies.



David Keesling would be the best person to contact for the people seeking out services of employment law attorneys in Broken Arrow and Tulsa Oklahoma. Keesling has excellent experience in defending, counseling, as well as defending various types of employment law cases. David Keesling offers to prosecute and defending employment law cases before diverse types of governmental bodies, including the prestigious Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC). Keesling is famed for developing effective and innovative case strategies to achieve the best results for their clients for various types of issues, including the ones related to Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), Confidentiality Agreements (including breach), Department of Labor Investigations, Employment Agreement (including breach), Employment Discrimination , Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA), Internal Investigations, Negotiation of Severance Agreements, Non-Compete Agreements (including breach), Non-Disclosure Agreements (including breach), as well as Occupational Safety (OSHA) Investigations.

About David Keesling

