Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/03/2017 --Poet David Russo will be the Featured Speaker at the Closing Night Party for the HE2017 Exhibition, "Questioning and Queering Masculinity. He will be sharing selections from his work which relate to the theme of the Exhibition.



In The Poetic Heart, poet David Russo and artist Nicholas Oliver explore the dimensions of life, love, and the human heart. Combining multimedia art and poetry, this book examines themes and episodes specific to the lives of the creators, but relatable to a much larger community. In exploring love, growing up, heartbreak, the visual and textual art takes readers on an inner journey to examine their own poetic hearts.



Both Oliver and Russo are proud gay men with deep-rooted affiliation and advocacy in the greater LGBT and human rights community, which boldly inform their work.



"We want to thank everyone for supporting our art. We believe that understanding the human experience will make the world a better place. It is our hope that this book makes a small contribution toward that goal," said Dave Russo.



The Poetic Heart is available for purchase on the artist's websites. The book's brand can be followed on major social media platforms for upcoming updates, and small biographies of both Russo and Oliver can be read on the book's website.



For more information, visit http://www.poeticheartbook.com/.



Closing Party With Book Signing of "The Poetic Heart" by Dave Russo



May 12th

6:00-10:00 p.m.



Last Projects Gallery

206 South Ave. 20

Los Angeles, CA 90031