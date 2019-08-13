Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/13/2019 --The Nicolson Law Group PC is pleased to announce the addition of David S. Canter to its West Coast practice. David joins the firm with extensive civil litigation and trial experience representing both individuals and businesses in disputes arising from breach of contract, insurance bad faith, complex commercial civil litigation, and insurance defense matters. With a well-regarded track record for achieving favorable results for his clients during his decades long career, David is known for his tremendous advocacy skills and attention to both detail and cost.



Said founder and Managing Partner Cheryl Nicolson, "David's addition is deliberate and very much part of our strategic plan to continue to grow our practice with top litigators on both coasts to accommodate both client demands and court activity. Our litigation practice is bi-coastal in scope and growing, and thus we feel it is imperative that we can act nimbly and cost effectively for our clients—no matter where lawsuits are filed."



David was born and raised in Southern California, receiving his undergraduate degree in Rhetoric from the University of California, Davis. David also taught courses in "Public Speaking" and "Small Group Communication" while a graduate student at U.C. Davis, and received his Juris Doctorate from Southwestern School of Law's "SCALE" Program – a specially-designed, ABA-accredited law program that provides the dedicated student with the opportunity to graduate law school in just two years.



A member of the State Bars of California and Colorado, David is licensed and admitted to practice before all California and Colorado State Courts; before the United States District Court for the Central, Eastern, Northern and Southern Districts of California; the United States District Court for the District of Colorado; and the United States Court of Appeals for both the Ninth and Tenth Circuits. From 2017- 2019, he has been named to the Colorado Super Lawyers List for General Litigation.



The Nicolson Law Group is a sophisticated group of highly experienced and devoted litigation attorneys committed to providing its national and regional clients with focused and responsive representation in six practice areas: Product Liability, Retail Liability, Transportation, Construction, Insurance Coverage and Litigation, and School Law. The firm prides itself on understanding the issues its clients face and knowing how to effectively reduce their exposure and legal costs saving them millions of dollars in fees and possible judgments. The firm is proud to be certified by The Women's Business Enterprise National Council and to be a member of The National Association of Minority and Women Owned law firms. The firm has offices in California, Pennsylvania and New Jersey. For more information, please see www.nicolsonlawgroup.