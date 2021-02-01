Davis SoRelle, P.C. Files Historic 2020 Federal Election Civil Rights Lawsuit

Frisco, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/01/2021 --Notice is hereby given. A Civil Rights Lawsuit (6:21-CV-00043) has been filed in the United States District Court for the Western District of Texas, Waco Division, by Plaintiffs representing affected voters in all fifty states. Plaintiffs allege Defendants Pete Sessions, Mitch McConnell, Nancy Pelosi, Mark Zuckerberg, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Brad Raffensperger, All Members of the 117th U.S. Congress, and other Defendants, acting in their personal capacities, conspired to violate multiple sections of The Civil Rights Act of 1960 and The Help America Vote Act of 2002 in the conduct of the 2020 Federal Election held on November 3rd 2020.



The suit names all 435 members of the House of Representatives and 35 members of the Senate, as beneficial parties, as well as other defendants in the action. "This lawsuit is about a conspiracy to commit the largest civil rights violation in United States History," stated Partner and Senior Counsel, Paul Davis.



"Factually, every state ignored federal law regarding 'minimum requirements' for mail-in ballots and mail-in voter registration. Also, every state official, acting as part of the conspiracy conducted by two partisan enterprises, knowingly failed to comply with federal law designed to protect civil rights relating to elections," said Partner and Co-Counsel Kellye SoRelle. adding "evidence shows both the Republican and Democrat leadership and party heads were equally responsible for the purposeful violations of law and the United States Constitution."



The suit alleges every party engaged in Election procedures and policies, used in the 2020 Federal Election, knowingly violated the United States Constitution. "Let's be clear, despite all of the propaganda in the media, this lawsuit is NOT attempting to reinstate Donald J. Trump as President of the United States. That, in itself, would be unconstitutional," further stated Partner and Senior Counsel, Paul Davis. He added "As a byproduct of the violations of federal law and the United States Constitution, the entire 117th Congress and the Presidency of Joseph P. Biden, are illegitimate according to law and well-accepted legal doctrine."



The Plaintiffs seek to determine if the United States is still a nation of laws and seeks a judicial ruling on what is more important: civil rights or copyright law. The case is before the Honorable U.S. District Judge Alan Albright, who assigned the case to Magistrate Judge, the Honorable Jeffrey C. Manske. The Plaintiffs have sought temporary restraining orders attempting to protect the public interest and prohibit further violations of their civil rights. Citizens interested in the suit itself may obtain a copy of the Complaint, evidence filed into the case, and arguments of the Defendants at https://dockets.justia.com/docket/texas/txwdce/6:2021cv00043/1120287



Persons who believe they suffered an injury to their civil rights in any of the fifty states during the 2020 Federal Election may send an email to: claims@DavisSoRelle.com



Plaintiffs are represented by Davis SoRelle, P.C.



About Davis-SoRelle

Davis-SoRelle is a Frisco, Texas-based law firm with experience in civil and criminal litigation.