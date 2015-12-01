Dawn Bennett, Host of Radio Show "Financial Myth Busting," Interviews Johnny Whitehead, Attorney and Constitutional Law & Human Rights Author

Washington, DC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/01/2015 --BENNETT: John Whitehead is an attorney and author who has written, debated and practiced widely in the area of constitutional law and human rights. Whitehead's concern for the persecuted and oppressed led him, in 1982, to establish The Rutherford Institute, a nonprofit civil liberties and human rights organization whose international headquarters are located in Charlottesville, Virginia. On November 10th, 2015, Whitehead authored an article titled 'The Deep State: The Unelected Shadow Government Is Here to Stay.' John, welcome to Financial Myth Busting.



WHITEHEAD: Thanks for having me on, Dawn.



BENNETT: Most Americans have never heard the term 'deep state.' Can you bring everyone up to speed on exactly what that term refers to?



WHITEHEAD: People can go to rutherford.org and read my article, and by the way, I have a new book called Battlefield America, where I talk about this as well, and what it means to the American people. Most people don't realize that there is a shadow government in the United States. By the way, this is not conspiracy theory stuff. This has been recognized by the Washington Post. It's even been raised as a concern by the so-called mainstream media. But there is what's called COG, continuity of government. It's unelected officials. We don't know exactly who it is, but it's people already in the government, cabinet members, corporate heads that will run the government in times of collapse. Then there's what we call the deep state, and that's just the average people that run the government. We don't know who they are—the bureaucrats, et cetera—and what they establish in times of great distress or economic collapse, which might be the problem that they fear. But to get to my point, most people don't realize that there are approximately 50 underground bunkers built across the United States that are like shopping malls, essentially; they have recreation rooms, restaurants, et cetera. And this is where the so-called elite government will escape in times of crisis. Again, whether it's environmental crisis, economic, war, et cetera. The problem I see, and why I wrote this article, is that they've not told us. This has all been revealed recently by investigative reporting, people like myself and others that are bringing this stuff out. But they have not provided anything for us, as the average citizen. In fact, when 9/11 happened, that day, 9/11, when the Trade Towers went down, they said the line of cars was so long going into Mount Weather—a facility located in northern Virginia—limousines from Washington, DC, executives and people in the White House, that they couldn't all get in at that point in time. But Mount Weather is a huge thing on the side of a mountain in Blue Mountain, Virginia. It's staffed 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. It's a self-contained facility. It has a hospital, a crematorium, dining, recreation areas, sleeping quarters, reservoirs, drinking cooling water, emergency power plant, radio, TV network, full time police and fire department. It even has an office of presidency, that operates besides the official president that we elected, that gets briefings on a daily basis about what's going on in the country and the world, getting ready for so-called national emergencies. And again, there's approximately 50 of these located around the United States. It's secret, most people don't know about it. All we know is what a few people who have been in them have actually discussed. So that's the basic thrust of one thing that really concerns me. The other thing is that there is a seeming paranoia in the government. Most Americans don't realize that there's a database called Main Core. It has approximately—and the government has actually admitted this; this was several years ago—8 million names of so-called dissidents that will be rounded up in times of national emergency. And the question is where will they be rounded up and taken to? These are people that are trouble makers. It might be you, Dawn.



BENNETT: Yeah, believe me, I'm sure I'm on that list. This show has created a bit of havoc.



WHITEHEAD: I know. But see, that's the problem; they're watching anybody that's going to alert people, disagree at that particular point of time. Where will they go? In 2006, President Bush, George W. Bush, gave the Halliburton Corporation 400 million dollars to build the so-called FEMA camps that we're told by most mainstream media does not exist. I've talked to a few former NSA agents, who have quit the agency is disgust. They tell me they exist, but on military bases, essentially. But we're dealing with, in my opinion, what I call deep state or shadow government. We're dealing with a government that's not accountable to us. They don't seem to want to report to us, they don't seem to want to take care of us. And they're even, I would say, a bit paranoid. Two years ago, the Department of Homeland Security had made for them specially, by the ATK Corporation, 1.6 million hollow-point bullets. Hollow-point bullets—I'm a former infantry officer—they violate international law; we couldn't use them. 1.6 million of these bullets that will blow your arm off, blow your head off. I mean, John F. Kennedy was killed with a hollow-point bullet and Martin Luther King. And believe it or not, the Beatle John Lennon got four in his chest, hollow-point bullets. They make you go down, you die quickly. They had them specially made and they didn't say why. The social security administration had over 200,000 hollow-point bullets especially made for them—they said in a press release; this was official—to be passed out to 41 locations across America. The Department of Fisheries, the Department of Education also has hollow-point bullets.



BENNETT: What kind of event would they anticipate using these hollow-point bullets? What's their reasoning as to why they would be allowed to use them?



WHITEHEAD: I've been speaking and dealing with a number of investment counselors. There's great concern over the economy, since we owe almost 20 trillion dollars The key is a lot of it's owned by the Chinese. I don't know; economic collapse, an uprising. And this all goes in hand with all the equipment handed out by the federal government to local police, militarizing the police. And I mean, there are small police departments in this country that have grenade launchers and all that stuff they need; they can blow away a small uprising. There is a great fear of gun owners, people out there that might get together in a band, like the old founding fathers did in 1776. But just dealing with local police and people I know that work on the inside of it, they believe that even small police agencies could blow away a small group of rebels that were actually fighting for liberty. I think there's an extreme paranoia. In my opinion, I don't think they're worried about a foreign invasion.



BENNETT: You were talking about Main Core and paranoia. I actually want to know who's on the list and how do you avoid it?



WHITEHEAD: We don't know. I would say I think it's more than 8 million. But the point is that, again, they're paranoid, and this new strong city network, where the UN is now to come into cities and work with local police departments, starting with the major police departments in 45 cities across the world, to identify extremists, violent extremists, now there's this domestic terrorism czar that Obama set up. And he said that his or her basic emphasis is going to be on the so-called domestic extremists, which are Americans, by the way. These are not Syrians or whoever the new bogeyperson out there is. It's going to be people out there who are speaking up and saying, 'I'm going to...' I've defended a lot of veterans, by the way—that's one thing I do—who tell me, 'I've got my gun and I'm ready to defend myself.' There's 80,000 SWAT team raids going on across this country now, where they're going through people's storage, 85% of them against American homes. Often, by the way, they're in their own home. Fathers are getting shot. North Carolina, a father just got shot, in front of three children; they were in their own home. We had all those kind of cases. I see it happening on a daily basis. There's a lot of aggression out there. I talked to a couple of local police chiefs recently and I asked them why they needed all this equipment, why they needed the guns, the sniper scopes, the infrared stuff at night. They said, 'We might be facing a contingent.' And I leaned over to one who was quite cagey and said, 'Who are you talking about?' and he said, 'American citizens.'



BENNETT: You know, if America were to elect an official reformer—let's say a Libertarian—as a president, would you still argue that the deep state is beyond their control? And if so, are there any solutions for making the government truly accountable to the people of America?



WHITEHEAD: I think a good reforming president who would do it slowly and cautiously, because I'm afraid that there would be resistance from the inside-- wait, just to give you a clue. In 2014, Princeton University along with Northwestern University studied two decades of policies that were affecting Washington DC laws, et cetera. The conclusion they came to in their report was, 'We live in an oligarchy. It's controlled by moneyed elite.' So we have not kept up with time, the average American citizen. What we don't realize is that our votes don't count much in Washington DC, they just don't. I mean, that's the facts. I think a good president could change things. But here's the key; the key is transparency. Why are they not telling me that within driving distance there's probably a bunker I could escape to? Because I'm not invited. They have a special club there in Washington DC. They're worried about the people there. It's all around the country; Nevada, Mexico, Colorado, these bunkers are located. We're not invited into those. So here's the question I ask, 'What do they think about me and you?' Not much. They're spending a lot of my tax money. Obama just spent 2 million dollars taking his daughters to New York. Spend 2 billion bucks and build me a safe place to go. They're not thinking about me and you.



WHITEHEAD: Back to your bunkers, they seem to have forgotten that—how to protect the American people. The way that you're talking about this, and maybe I'm wrong to assume this, but it just seems that the government views their main priority during any national emergency is actually more the survival of the government, rather than the American people.



BENNETT: Survival of the moneyed elite, yes, the people running the government, yes, the oligarchy, the oligarchic elite, yes. Yeah, so I would say, to go back to your question about a new president, one that would push for transparency, would tell us what's going on, would invite us to participate, would cut down on the national debt, quit shipping all our food to China, our chickens to be processed. I mean, I went down the list the other day of all the products that we eat, salt, you go down the list, fish. I mean, if you do your research, you see, 'Hey, wait a second here. All of our products are coming out of China you buy at stores.' The problem I see overall is we're being globalized right now. We're being pushed into a global state. Who's going to run it? I mean, we're not being told, but it's obvious. I see it in cases we get in schools where kids are pulled into the office, they're wearing an American flag on their t-shirt, other kids are wearing flags or whatever, and they're told it's offensive, to take it off. Our borders are being flooded with people coming into the country that are not citizens. Our national identity is being removed generally. If you talk to average public school students today, which I do, they don't really have a clue of what the old America is. In many schools now, they don't even study the Declaration of Independence.



BENNETT: How do we survive the deep state?



WHITEHEAD: How do you survive the deep state is get extremely involved in local government. Maybe I should be careful saying "extreme," since they don't much like extremists. Local government can start building it back. In other words, if you don't like your local police having tanks, you can send those back. You can nullify actions by the government. And listen, with the technology they have, drones flying over the United States, they're scanning, rubber bullets, weapons. I mean, the Department of Homeland Security has their own fleet of predator drones, armed, ready to go. For who? It's the Department of Homeland Security; they'll be using it on somebody in the United States. Correct all this, get involved in your government. Tell people to get up off your butts. I study it, and I detail it in my book, Battlefield America. We're up poop creek, without a paddle.



BENNETT: And this is Republican and/or Democrat, right?



WHITEHEAD: It doesn't really matter, unless the president you get in there is going to be one who's going to shake things up, and the few that have tried have gotten in a lot of trouble. John F. Kennedy said some bad things about the CIA, he was going to toss it to the four winds. I'm not saying the government shot him, but there's evidence pointing in that direction, so you'd have to be very, very careful.



BENNETT: John, I want to thank you for being on Financial Myth Busting.



