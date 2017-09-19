Dawn of a New Investment Era – Capital.com Mobile App

Limassol, Cyprus -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/19/2017 --Capital.com has just hit the app stores. It's the most advanced fintech release to date and it's making waves! Capital.com is an app that allows users to trade commodities, indices, shares and other instruments right on their smartphones. By using the latest in artificial intelligence, Capital.com provides an AI-powered trading platform for all types of investors, from absolute beginners to experienced traders.



The app, which has received a $25 million investment from Larnabel Ventures and VP Capital, also comes with a SmartFeed providing content tailored to the needs of its users.



Viktor Prokopenya, Founder of VP Capital and investor in Capital.com, believes the app is just what the trading world has been waiting for, he says: "By harnessing the power of AI, particularly through its advanced SmartFeed function, Capital.com seeks to educate and inform users and promote a thoughtful, intelligent, and sophisticated approach to trading, while helping to expand market access."



The trading world is synonymous with spreadsheets and financials, Capital.com takes all this and presents it in an accessible format. It's all in the science, by using sophisticated algorithms and proprietary technology the app allows traders to access the world markets right at their fingertips. It's new, innovative and an exciting development in fintech.



Speaking further about his investment, Viktor Prokopenya says: "The fintech industry is evolving at a rapid and exciting pace, and there is significant opportunity for start-ups to leverage technology in ground-breaking, disruptive ways and make a long-term, positive impact on society at large."



Kira Bondareva, CEO of Capital.com, further reiterates: "One of the most exciting aspects of Capital.com's app is its ability to identify – and work to correct – common behavioural biases, which are proven to have a negative impact on investors' trading results. By taking advantage of the most advanced AI technologies, Capital.com is able to analyse traders' behaviours in real time, subscribe them to bespoke educational channels, and then, based on their activity, provide instructions on how to avoid certain biases, such as either the overconfidence bias or disposition effect. We believe that Capital.com will be a valuable resource and platform for every type of investor, from the savvy, sophisticated trader to someone who is still learning how to navigate the market."



That's where Capital.com's sister-app Investmate steps in. Investmate is an educational tool for novice traders seeking to improve their trading knowledge before taking a step into the markets. It provides a multitude of short educational courses, content, interactive quizzes, articles, videos and more aimed at giving traders the information they need to get started and become smart investors.



Capital.com and Investmate are now available for download from the App Store and Google Play Store for smartphone users in the European Union.



Who's Who Mini Guide



About Capital.com

Capital.com is a fintech company developing mobile applications and trading software solutions. The company aims to provide its users with a platform to trade financial products directly from their smartphones and also give them the educational materials to make them into smart traders. Its SmartFeed technology is patent pending. Based in Limassol, Cyprus, Capital.com is licensed and regulated by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC).



More information can be found by visiting: https://capital.com/.



About VP Capital

VP Capital is a global investment vehicle with a particular focus on the technology sector. The fund was founded by Viktor Prokopenya.



Visit www.vpcapital.com to find out more.



About Larnabel Ventures

Larnabel Ventures is an investment fund, founded by the Gutseriev family with a special interest in the information technology sector.