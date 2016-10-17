Dawn Wiggins, LMFT, Presenting at Sovereign Health Continuing Education Workshop on Oct. 28

Pompano Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/17/2016 --Sovereign Health, a leading national provider of behavioral health treatment services, announces that Dawn Wiggins, Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist (LMFT) and founder and owner of Dawn Wiggins Therapy and Help Towards Hope, will give a presentation, "Harnessing Your Most Powerful Tool in Treating Behavioral Health: A Course on Reducing Burnout, Stigma and Improving Client Care" at a continuing education (C.E.) event. The presentation will be given on Oct. 28, 2016, from 12:00 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. EDT at 555 S. Andrews Ave., Suite 202, Pompano Beach, FL, 33069. To RSVP for this event, click here or call 949-304-3362.



As the presentation will address, treating mental and behavioral health can be taxing. Ms. Wiggins will share solution opportunities. Well-trained clinicians know more than effective techniques. They know their purpose as clinicians, the limits of their role and their capability. Ms. Wiggins will explore the topic of burnout and self-care, and how it's important for mental health professionals to embrace their own wellness practice, identify and remove any resistance to creating or improving a wellness practice and changing what clinicians want to be with their clients.



"I knew I wanted to be a psychotherapist at the age of 12. I distinctly recall the watershed moment that led to earning my master's and specialist degree from the University of Florida," says Ms. Wiggins. "I specialize in marriage and family therapy – a systems approach. I'm attracted to this approach because it teaches that when one part of a system changes, the entire system changes. Family and marriage therapy are core elements of my practice, but addiction and codependency are also conditions which I have great success in. Working with Adult Children of Addicts as well as co-addicts is another field that I have a lot of interest and fun in. Spreading the message of hope is what drives me. It excites me when I get to see a person or family realize they need help, want help and are ready to change."



Sovereign Health's continuing education courses meet the qualifications for C.E. credits required by the Association for Addiction Professionals (NAADAC), formerly known as the National Association for Alcoholism and Drug Abuse Counselors. There is no cost to attend this program and earn one free C.E. credit. Lunch will be provided.



