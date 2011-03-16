Daybreak Solar Connects Solar Energy for Rural New Mexico Businesses

Santa Fe, NM -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/16/2011 -- Daybreak Solar is leading a timely effort to bring solar energy to New Mexico rural businesses. A combination of government grants, state and federal tax credits will provide rural New Mexico business owners 65 percent of total costs to install state-of-the-art photovoltaic (PV) systems – saving them thousands every year.



“Today, if you own a business that is located outside any municipality of 50,000 people or more, three government programs can combine to repay 65 percent of your total costs to have us install your solar system,” said Michael Stewartt, Daybreak Solar’s CEO. “A high-quality PV system will save you thousands every year on your electric bills. The federal grant program is very time limited and the agency is accepting applications for these grants right now.” Applications are being accepted and the grants will be closing most likely by late April.



Daybreak Solar brings all the skills and experience needed to take full advantage of the best in solar power incentives available in New Mexico. The USDA is offering grants of 25 percent of solar power installation through its Rural Energy for America Program. Combined with U.S. and New Mexico tax credits this means businesses that take advantage of these programs can receive 65 percent of their total investment in renewable energy by Daybreak Solar.



Daybreak Solar has designed and installed more than 150 solar electric systems with combined generating capacity of over 700 KW (kilowatts). Daybreak Solar combines this on-the-ground installation expertise with extensive knowledge of how to successfully apply for grants, making the Santa Fe-based company the perfect ally to take advantage of this limited time opportunity.



“Applications are already being accepted and the money will be all be given out most likely by late April,” said Stewartt. “Solar technology has made major advances in the last few years. Any business owner who has an interest in this program is invited to contact us for a no-obligation consultation.”



