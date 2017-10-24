DayPack Is the Perfect Bag to Carry Everything You Need, from Tablets to Outdoor Adventure Gear

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/24/2017 --There are plenty of bags available for 'most days' or 'some days,' but DayPack is different. This is the ultimate bag for transporting everything you need, from stationery to tablet to climbing gear to hydration bladder. Designed for everyday use in the city, country or when traveling, even those with the most demanding or active lifestyles will find they can store and carry everything they need with this highly versatile, stylish bag.



At its most basic, DayPack is a lightweight, heavy duty, casual, bag which is reversible, offering a choice of black or tan exterior. It has more than 14 pockets to accommodate all manner of possessions. An optional double strap zips together to transform DayPack from a rucksack into a sophisticated, about-town, sling design bag that lies across the back from shoulder to hip.



DayPack has a velcro panel and patches and comes with one Velcro Panel Organizer and one Detachable Pouch. The Velcro Panel Organizer is perfect for pens, USBs, small tools, binoculars, and any other smaller items. The Velcro Detachable Pouch allows for fast, easy access to items such as smartphones or tablets. Any number of modules can be added to DayPack using the velcro pads, which can be placed anywhere on the panel to distribute the weight of the bag evenly.



A military-inspired, laser cut MOLLE panel for MOLLE compatible accessories and modules means DayPack can be used to carry hooks, carbinas, ropes and similar items.



A modular design for a more organized packing solution, DayPack has many additional features which makes it a multi-tasker that is designed for just about everything. Features include:



- Adjustable, heavy-duty shoulder straps for comfort.



- Easy access zipper loops so zips are easy to locate and use.



- Multiple loops for tying or clipping on accessories, such as a sewn-in shoulder strap perfect for a small flashlight.



- Water bottle pocket with elastic fastener.



- Mesh pockets for ventilated storage.



- 180-degree easy access zipper design allows the user to fully open the bag and access the contents from the back or side when required.



The creators of DayPack are Black Terrain, a brand new outdoor adventure gear company which is composed of a group of self-described adventure junkies. Black Terrain say they have traveled halfway around the world to secure the right manufacturer to mass produce DayPack and they have launched their project on Kickstarter to secure the necessary funds to begin manufacture.



To find out more or to make a contribution, visit the Kickstarter page here: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/276376526/ultimate-reversible-daypack/.