DB CyberTech Appoints CA Technologies SVP Portfolio Strategy David Williams to Technical Board of Advisors

San Diego, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/05/2018 --DB CyberTech, a pioneer in machine learning based predictive data loss prevention, today announced that David Williams has joined its Technical Board of Advisors. David is a former Gartner Research Vice President and is currently Senior Vice President for Portfolio Strategy at CA Technologies.



David is a highly respected software industry veteran who has proven track record of driving strategies to realization in existing and emerging technology markets. Prior to CA Technologies, David held senior executive positions at AlterPoint, BMC Software, and IBM.



In this new role David will provide insight and counsel as DB CyberTech continues to expand its Predictive Data Loss Prevention product portfolio and expand their sales channel into Europe.



"We're excited to welcome a software and technology professional with David's extensive background to DB CyberTech's Technical Board of Advisors," said Ali Hedayati, COO and President of DB CyberTech. "DB CyberTech is a rapidly growing cybersecurity company. It's critical that we focus on the continuously evolving customers needs. To accomplish our goals effectively requires a considerable amount of collaboration with seasoned industry professionals like David. His deep domain experience in the software industry will prove invaluable and we're looking forward to his counsel".



About DB CyberTech

DB CyberTech innovates predictive data loss prevention for databases. Its customers include the world's largest financial institutions, healthcare providers, manufacturers, and governments. DB CyberTech's technology non-intrusively assesses database to client conversations through deep protocol extraction, machine learning, and behavioral analysis. Customers gain insights by discovering information assets including sensitive data, identifying tables being accessed, and mapping the specific applications accessing the databases. In addition, machine learning technology immediately pinpoints and alerts to insider threats and external database threats before data is stolen. DB CyberTech is a privately held company headquartered in San Diego, Calif. For more information, call (800) 598-0450 or visit the company's website at www.dbcybertech.com