DB CyberTech Appoints Industry Veteran Richard Drewelow as Vice President, Sales for EMEA

San Diego, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/23/2018 --DB CyberTech, a pioneer in machine learning based predictive data loss prevention, today announced the appointment of Richard Drewelow to Vice President, Sales for EMEA. The new addition to the senior team strengthens DB CyberTech's global sales reach.



Previously Richard was Vice President Strategic Accounts and Partnerships at ENow Software and brings more than 25 years of sales leadership to DB CyberTech. Richard will expand DB CyberTechs's growth into the EMEA cybersecurity and privacy markets. He will also work closely with DB CyberTech's leadership team to position DB CyberTech's predictive data loss prevention software products across Europe.



Richard's prior market leadership roles were with DataCore Software and CommVault. During his tenure at CommVault, Richard managed the companies Western U.S. channel business. At CommVault, he formed deep relationships co-selling with partners like Nth Generation, ePlus and Insight with a focus on eDiscovery and modern data protection.



Before joining CommVault, Richard lived in Australia for five years serving as one of EMC APAC's top sales performers. Richard's core responsibilities at EMC included building and deploying information security, managed service and storage practices with Unisys, Fujitsu, Dell and Telstra. He was also able to leverage a decade of international business development with Sun Microsystems to recruit new distributors and channel partners across a dozen APAC countries. Richard spent over a decade building and managing sales and customer service teams in Ireland, U.K. and the Netherlands with focus on launching Sun's eCommerce, distribution and software licensing operations.



"I am excited to have Richard join DB CyberTechs's executive leadership team. Richard has extensive experience with software sales and a proven record of creating and driving market expansion strategies," said Brett Helm, CEO of DB CyberTech. "I am looking forward to working with Richard as he drives our sales expansion strategy throughout Europe."



About DB CyberTech

DB CyberTech innovates predictive data loss prevention for databases products. Its customers include the world's largest financial institutions, healthcare providers, manufacturers, and governments. DB CyberTech's technology non-intrusively assesses database to client conversations through deep protocol extraction, machine learning, and behavioral analysis. Customers gain insights by discovering information assets including sensitive data, identifying tables being accessed, and mapping the specific applications accessing the databases. In addition, machine learning technology immediately pinpoints and alerts to insider threats and external database threats before data is stolen. DB CyberTech is a privately held company headquartered in San Diego, Calif. For more information, call 800-598-0450 or visit the company's website at http://www.dbcybertech.com