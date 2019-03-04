DB CyberTech Honored by Cyber Defense Magazine with InfoSec Award During RSA Conference 2019

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/04/2019 --DB CyberTech, a pioneer in machine learning based predictive data loss prevention, today announced that Cyber Defense Magazine, the industry's leading electronic information security magazine, has honored DB CyberTech with a prestigious 2019 InfoSec Award. DB CyberTech was named the Best Product for Data Loss Prevention. Winners from all cybersecurity categories were announced at RSA Conference 2019, the largest gathering of cybersecurity professionals in the United States taking place this week in San Francisco, CA.



"With Cybercrime continuing to gain momentum and projected theft and damages projected to reach over $1T in 2019, we are proud to see DB CyberTech honored as an award winning innovator for their predictive data loss prevention, offering a new approach to defeat these criminals," said Pierlugi Paganini, Editor-in-Chief, Cyber Defense Magazine.



DB CyberTech's data security and privacy products are field proven to accurately predict and alert when structured data loss is imminent — enabling data loss to be prevented. This is a completely new paradigm for data loss prevention and was designed to eliminate dwell time – ensuring the integrity of mission critical data. Enterprises can now proactively respond to threats before their data is lost or modified rather than reacting months after the event in an attempt to determine how much of their data was stolen.



"We are truly honored to be recognized by the Cyber Defense Magazine team for our unique and innovative approach to protecting organizations from the loss of their high-value structured data," said Ali Hedayati, COO and President of DB CyberTech. "Security professionals today are demanding real-time detection of advanced attacks and insider threats. DB CyberTech offers security and privacy professionals the advantage of our natural language processing with its ability classify high-value data and also our patented AI-based technology that can predict when there is a behavior anomaly with malicious intent indicating data loss in imminent."



About Cyber Defense Magazine

With over 1.2 Million annual readers and growing, Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of IT Security information. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and limited print editions exclusively for the RSA conferences and our paid subscribers. Learn more about us at cyberdefensemagazine.com. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group.



About DB CyberTech

DB CyberTech innovates predictive data loss prevention for structured data. Its customers include the world's largest financial institutions, healthcare providers, manufacturers, and governments. DB CyberTech's technology non-intrusively assesses client to database conversations through deep protocol extraction, machine learning, and behavioral analysis. Customers gain insights by discovering information assets including sensitive data, identifying tables being accessed, and mapping the specific applications accessing the structured data stores. In addition, machine learning technology immediately pinpoints and alerts to security threats before data is stolen. DB CyberTech is a privately held company headquartered in San Diego, Calif. For more information, call (800) 598-0450 or visit the company's website at www.dbcybertech.com