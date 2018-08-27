DB CyberTech Launches GDPR Continuous Monitoring Solution with the First to Market Advanced Data Classification

San Diego, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/27/2018 --DB CyberTech, a pioneer in machine learning based predictive data loss prevention, today announced advanced data classification for structured data as a new capability of their security and privacy platform. This new capability supports compliance with EU's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).



DB CyberTech's advanced data classification utilizes natural language processing to continuously and accurately identify high value sensitive data such as personal data, intellectual property, and financial information. With this capability, privacy professionals and Data Protection Officers are now able to focus more of their attention on a set of databases that store sensitive data and therefore pose the greatest risk to the organization.



Advanced Data Classification is available now for DB CyberTech's Predictive Data Loss Prevention and GDPR solutions. Data classification operates completely non-intrusively by analyzing database conversations. No database login credentials are necessary and there's no impact on database performance.



"To defend against today's security threats to structured data, DB CyberTech offers database asset discovery, automatic data classification, and continuous monitoring to identify where sensitive data is stored along with which clients and applications process sensitive information," said Brett Helm, CEO of DB CyberTech. "We then apply machine learning and behavioral analytics to pinpoint rogue activities including insider threats."



About DB CyberTech

DB CyberTech innovates predictive data loss prevention for databases. Its customers include the world's largest financial institutions, healthcare providers, manufacturers, and governments. DB CyberTech's technology non-intrusively assesses database to client conversations through deep protocol extraction, machine learning, and behavioral analysis. Customers gain insights by discovering information assets including sensitive data, identifying tables being accessed, and mapping the specific applications accessing the databases. In addition, machine learning technology immediately pinpoints and alerts to insider threats and external database threats before data is stolen. DB CyberTech is a privately held company headquartered in San Diego, Calif.



For more information, call 800-598-0450 or visit the company's website at www.dbcybertech.com.