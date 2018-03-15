DB Networks Appoints Industry Veteran Ali Hedayati as SVP Corporate Strategy & Marketing

San Diego, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/15/2018 --DB Networks®, a pioneer in Artificial Intelligence (AI) based predictive data loss prevention, announced today that Ali Hedayati, an industry veteran, has joined the company as Senior Vice President of Corporate Strategy & Marketing. In his new role, Mr. Hedayati will focus on growth planning and aligning DB Networks AI innovations to the strategy.



Mr. Hedayati brings more than 25 years of experience to DB Networks. In his new role Mr. Hedayati will be responsible for driving DB Networks corporate development, product management, and marketing.



Previously he was SVP and General Manager of Network Visibility Products, at Emulex. His product responsibility included the Endace Technology packet-capture and network recording technology supporting cybersecurity in some of the world's largest networks.



Prior to Emulex, Mr. Hedayati served as VP and GM at BMC, where he was responsible for leading the application management business unit, including Application Performance Management (APM), DevOps and strategy, product direction and sales. Mr. Hedayati joined BMC Software, Inc. in 2011 after its acquisition of Coradiant, a Web application performance management company, where he served as president and chief operating officer. Prior to that, Hedayati held a number of entrepreneurial positions as well as senior engineering and general management positions at Intel.



"Ali has a very deep and varied technical background with a proven record of creating and driving innovative corporate strategies.," said Brett Helm, CEO of DB Networks. "We are excited to have him on board as we continue to expand our product portfolio and extend the value we provide to our global client base."



About DB Networks

DB Networks innovates predictive data loss prevention products. Its customers include the world's largest financial institutions, healthcare providers, manufacturers, and governments. DB Networks technology non-intrusively assesses database infrastructures through deep protocol extraction, artificial intelligence, and behavioral analysis. Customers gain insights by discovering all active databases, identifying tables being accessed, and mapping the specific applications accessing the databases. In addition, artificial intelligence technology immediately pin-points database activities that deviate from normal behavior thus accurately identifying insider threats and database attacks. DB Networks is a privately held company headquartered in San Diego, Calif.



For more information, call 800-598-0450 or visit the company's website at www.dbnetworks.com.



DB Networks is a registered trademark of DB Networks in the United States and other countries. All other company and product names are either trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.