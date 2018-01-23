DB Networks Appoints New Chief Data Scientist

San Diego, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/23/2018 --DB Networks®, a pioneer in Artificial Intelligence (AI) based database security, today announced the promotion of Benjamin Farber, Ph.D. to Chief Data Scientist. In his new role, Dr. Farber is responsible for development and deployment strategies to leverage DB Networks innovations in AI sciences and technologies worldwide.



Since joining DB Networks as a Distinguished Member of Technical Staff in 2015 Dr. Farber has spearheaded the use of machine learning to combat insider threat within complex database networks. Prior to joining the company, Dr. Farber served as Director of Analytics at Certona Corporation, the leading provider of personalization in e-commerce. Prior to Certona, Dr. Farber developed information retrieval technology and identity theft models at FICO. Dr. Farber received his Ph.D. in information theory from the University of California, San Diego.



"Dr. Farber's use of AI-based threat detection and state of the art data visualization has enabled us to create unique database security products without rival in the marketplace," said Brett Helm, Chairman and CEO of DB Networks. "With Dr. Farber's guidance, we look forward to delivering unparalleled analytic power to our customers securing their most important databases."



About DB Networks

DB Networks innovates database cyber security products. Its customers include the world's largest financial institutions, healthcare providers, manufacturers, and governments. DB Networks technology non-intrusively assesses database infrastructures through deep protocol extraction, artificial intelligence, and behavioral analysis. Customers gain insights by discovering all active databases, identifying tables being accessed, and mapping the specific applications accessing the databases. In addition, artificial intelligence technology immediately pin-points database activities that deviate from normal behavior thus accurately identifying insider threats and database attacks. DB Networks is a privately held company headquartered in San Diego, Calif.



