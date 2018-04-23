DB Networks Earns Gold at the 14th Annual Info Security PG's Global Excellence Awards During RSA Conference

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/23/2018 --DB Networks®, a pioneer in Artificial Intelligence (AI) based predictive database data loss prevention, today announced that Info Security Products Guide, the industry's leading information security research and advisory guide, has named DB Networks, a Gold winner at the 2018 Global Excellence Awards® ceremony in San Francisco at the RSA Conference.



Over 40 judges from a wide spectrum of industries and from around the world participated in the selection process. Their independent scoring determined the 2018 Global Excellence Awards finalists and winners.



DB Networks AI-based predictive database DLP stops data theft at the source before it happens. This is a completely new paradigm for DLP and will ultimately eliminate dwell time and ensure the integrity of mission critical data. Enterprises can now proactively respond to threats before their data is lost or modified rather than reacting months after the event to try to determine how much of their data was stolen.



"We are honored to be recognized by the Info Security Products team for our innovative approach to protecting organizations from the loss of their most critical data," said Brett Helm, Chairman and CEO of DB Networks. "Security professionals today are demanding real-time detection of advanced attacks and insider threats. DB Networks' offers security professionals the advantage of AI-based technology with its ability to accurately predict when there is a behavior anomaly with malicious intent indicating data loss is imminent."



