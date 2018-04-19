DB Networks Honored by Cyber Defense Magazine with InfoSec Award During RSA Conference 2018

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/19/2018 --DB Networks®, a pioneer in Artificial Intelligence (AI) based predictive database data loss prevention, today announced that Cyber Defense Magazine, the industry's leading electronic information security magazine, has honored DB Networks with a prestigious 2018 InfoSec Award. DB Networks was named the Most Innovative Database Security Solution for data loss prevention. Winners from all cybersecurity categories were announced at RSA Conference 2018, the largest gathering of cybersecurity professionals in the United States taking place this week in San Francisco, CA.



DB Networks AI-based predictive database DLP stops data theft at the source before it happens. This is a completely new paradigm for DLP and will ultimately eliminate dwell time. Enterprises can now proactively respond to threats before their data is lost rather than reacting months after the event to try to determine how much of their data was stolen.



"Cyber Defense Magazine is a leading source of information for the IT security industry, and we are pleased to be recognized with this coveted innovation award," said DB Networks' Chairman and CEO Brett Helm. "Enterprises today demand real-time detection of advanced attacks and insider threats. DB Networks' advantage is our AI-based technology with its ability to accurately predict when there is a behavior anomaly with malicious intent and data loss in imminent."



About DB Networks®

DB Networks innovates predictive database data loss prevention products. Its customers include the world's largest financial institutions, healthcare providers, manufacturers, and governments. DB Networks technology non-intrusively assesses database infrastructures through deep protocol extraction, artificial intelligence, and behavioral analysis. Customers gain insights by discovering all active databases, identifying tables being accessed, and mapping the specific applications accessing the databases. In addition, artificial intelligence technology immediately pinpoints insider threats and database attacks. DB Networks is a privately held company headquartered in San Diego, Calif.



