DB Networks Names Database Security Sales Executive Francine Panza as Vice President of Worldwide Sales

San Diego, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/08/2018 --DB Networks®, a pioneer in Artificial Intelligence (AI) based database security, today announced the promotion of Francine Panza to Vice President of Worldwide Sales. In this role, Ms. Panza is responsible for sales strategy and execution worldwide, and will help drive the next phase of growth for DB Networks.



Ms. Panza began her DB Networks career as Vice President, Financial Sector in October 2013 and since that time has taken on increasing levels of management responsibility within the sales organization. Before joining DB Networks, she was a Vice President Financial Services Sales for Fortinet, Global Sales Director at Juniper Network, and was Sales Operations Director at Cisco Systems. Ms. Panza holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics and Computer Science from Manhattan College.



"Francine is a founding member of our sales team and together with her group in the Northeast has played an instrumental role in DB Networks growth," said Brett Helm, Chairman and CEO of DB Networks. "Her understanding of the complexities of database security and executive level decision capabilities contribute significantly to DB Networks' continued success."



About DB Networks

DB Networks innovates database cyber security products. Its customers include the world's largest financial institutions, healthcare providers, manufacturers, and governments. DB Networks technology non-intrusively assesses database infrastructures through deep protocol extraction, artificial intelligence, and behavioral analysis. Customers gain insights by discovering all active databases, identifying tables being accessed, and mapping the specific applications accessing the databases. In addition, artificial intelligence technology immediately pin-points database activities that deviate from normal behavior thus accurately identifying insider threats and database attacks. DB Networks is a privately held company headquartered in San Diego, Calif.



For more information, call 800-598-0450 or visit the company's website at http://www.dbnetworks.com/.



DB Networks is a registered trademark of DB Networks in the United States and other countries. All other company and product names are either trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.