dbForge Transaction Log: New Feature to Audit and Rollback Transactions Live

Devart, one of the leading developers of database management software, ALM solutions and data providers for most popular database servers, has released a new version of their transaction log reader and data recovery tool - dbForge Transaction Log for SQL Server.



Version 2.0 adds a new feature — live audit of changes and rollback of transactions — which is invaluable for databases that must be kept up and running 24/7.



According to the update, now there are 3 viewing options to choose from:



Online NTFS (read transaction logs directly)

Online VSS (read transaction logs via Shadow Copy)

Offline (for detached databases)



This feature allows users to view transaction logs and take action without detaching databases from the server.



About dbForge Transaction Log

dbForge Transaction Log for SQL Server is a powerful transaction log reader tool. With its help, you can view and analyze SQL Server transaction logs and recover data from it. The tool provides detailed information about data changes in your database and gives you the ability to revert unwanted transactions on different levels, depending on your current needs.