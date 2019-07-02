DC Locker Will Display Its Top Sale Products in International Exhibitions

Hangzhou, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/02/2019 --Hangzhou Dongcheng Electronic Co., Ltd. (Brand name:DC Locker) is participating in a series of international events in the near future. From the end of August to the middle of October, two main products will be presented to the public and potential buyers in these exhibitions: parcel locker and smart storage locker.



DC Locker is a leading provider in the locker manufacture industry. It manufactures a variety of products including parcel locker, refrigerator locker and smart storage locker. Some of lockers are embedded with state-of-the-art technology, such as fingerprint locker and facial recognition locker. Having been cooperating with well-known Chinese delivery companies, like Hive-Box and Cai Niao (belonging to Alibaba Group), it has established its dominant status in this field. On July 3rd, 2018, their US branch had been established to benefit its clients living there. With its technical and sales team permanently residing in California, the company can quickly and efficiently offer services to its US customers. Services include installation, maintenance and debugging. Now, DC Locker is planning to further expand its business worldwide.



DC Locker's further step towards the world market will be taking part in the TILOG-LOGISTIX 2019(Thailand International Logistics Fair) held in Bangkok, Thailand. This event is taking place from 28th to 30th in August, with the purpose of displaying its hot sale parcel lockers. Following this, DC Locker will join another four exhibitions held in the United Arab Emirates, Russia, the UK, and Brazil respectively. Based on cloud computing and the Internet of Things, parcel lockers make delivery work easy to manage and monitor. These lockers also have intelligent functions like item recognition, temporary storage and delivery. They have become reliable connections between courier and recipient, benefiting millions of users every day and greatly facilitating the efficiency of the delivery industry.



Another popular product that will be introduced to foreign clients is smart storage locker. Thailand(BangKok) Amusement & Attraction Parks Expo will be conducted in Thailand Theme Park from 19th to 21st in September, and DC Locker is honored to present its storage lockers in the show. Their storage lockers are electronic ones compared with traditional lockers. Devices like barcode scanners, LCD screens, embedded microprocessors and electronic locks are utilized to enhance its convenience to locker users. Currently, DC electronic storage lockers benefit a large population. Purchasers in supermarkets, readers in libraries, players in fitness centers are all enjoying their advantages.



These exhibitions are platforms for DC Locker to display its products to international customers. DC locker represent the high-quality of Chinese manufacture, and also reflect the great improvement and technological innovation in the Chinese logistics industry. In the bright future, DC Locker will be a world-leading company providing advanced intelligent storage solutions worldwide.



About DC Locker

Hangzhou Dongcheng Electronic Co., Ltd. (DC Locker), established in 1998 and with its headquarter located in Hangzhou, is dedicated to the development, production and marketing of smart lockers. With an R&D team of nearly a hundred professionals, DC Locker has a remarkable capacity in technology research and innovation, which makes it awarded as the Provincial High-tech Enterprise R&D Center. After years of development, DC Locker now holds multiple invention patents and software copyrights. With its philosophy "Technology Changes Life, Intelligence Makes Life Easier", it will continue its pursuit in technological innovation, and strive to offer better one-stop solutions to customers.