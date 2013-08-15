Woonsocket, RI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/15/2013 --DCHN, LLC announces that it will be attending the Design 2 Part Show in Greenville, SC from September 11-12, 2013 at Booth # 240. As an industry leader in technical aluminum anodizing, electro-polish and passivation, and other related services, DCHN will showcase its high quality, fast turnaround metal finishing services – Sanford Quantum® for crystal clear and vibrant colored hard-coat, MICRALOX® for corrosion resistant micro-crystalline anodic coating, and Sanford Print™ for permanent printing solutions on metal.



MICRALOX® is a patented aluminum oxide coating with a micro-crystalline barrier that revolutionizes aluminum anodizing. MICRALOX® produces a long lasting, virtually indestructible surface that delivers dramatically superior chemical corrosion resistance and eliminates color fading due to super-heated steam, and is an excellent alternative to stainless steel, plastic and other materials. Dave Di Biasio, sales manager for D-CHN explains the benefits of this innovative anodic coating, “MICRALOX® micro-crystalline structures have been proven in independent laboratory testing to extend the life of aluminum medical devices, instruments, and equipment, while being Cyotox and RoHS compliant. Because of its excellent galvanic corrosion resistance, MICRALOX® micro-crystalline aluminum oxide coating is the ideal coating for aluminum parts and components used in marine, medical and industrial applications”.



Sanford Quantum® custom anodizing solution utilizes hard-coat rectification with a unique AC/DC current overlay and achieves a hard anodic coating that meets all MIL – A – 8625 Type III specifications, including abrasion resistance standards. In addition, Quantum® hard-coat is exceptionally light in color and remains translucent, even at thickness well above 25 microns. It also has excellent color-ability and dye-ability equal to clear anodizing, allowing for all colors and color shades to be added for maximum design benefits. Sanford Print™ printing technology embeds the ink within the aluminum by putting it in the anodic pores of the material, below the surface which eliminates the risk of delamination.



For more information and to order test samples of MICRALOX®, Sanford Quantum® and Sanford Print™, Please visit http://www.micralox.com/compare/. MICRALOX® was developed by the Sanford Process Corporation which can be contacted regarding licensing inquiries. Both DCHN and Sanford Process Corporation are subsidiaries of Katahdin Industries Inc.



About DCHN, LLC

As the largest aluminum anodizing and hard coater on the East Coast of the United States, DCHN has a broad range of production capabilities, starting at lab testing, to pilot/development, through production. Each production line has a wide variety of capabilities to produce anodic coatings exactly to our customers’ diverse and challenging specifications. DCHN operates one of the most complete and newest production line capabilities in the country.



DCHN, LLC recently received the accreditation for ISO-13485:2003, in addition to its continued accreditation to ISO-9001:2008. ISO-13485 represents the requirements that medical device manufacturers must incorporate into their management, engineering, distribution and quality systems. Receiving ISO-13485 is another example of the on-going investment DCHN has made to better serve its medical customers by meeting their critical supply and quality system needs.



For more information on DCHN, contact sales@d-chn.com, call (401) 288-5209 or visit their website, www.d-chn.com



About Katahdin Industries, Inc.

Katahdin Industries Inc. provides high tolerance coating applications and specialized metal finishing technology and services to the medical device and industrial markets through platform-focused subsidiaries. Katahdin’s coating operations are conducted through Precision Coating Company, Inc., one of the largest fluoro-polymer coating applicators in the world, specializing in PTFE and Teflon® coating applications in the medical device market, and Medi-Solve Coatings, LLC, a provider of hydrophilic lubricious coatings to medical device companies. A separate co-located company, Precision Fabric, is a worldwide distributor and converter of PTFE coated fabrics, tapes and belts. Specialized metal finishing services are conducted through DCHN, LLC, an industry leader in technical aluminum anodizing, electro-polish and passivation, and other related services. Sanford Process Corporation provides hard coat anodizing solutions, as well as licenses the company’s intellectual property, to a range of well known OEMS and their prime subcontractors worldwide, with an increasing presence in Korea and China.