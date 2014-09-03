Woonsocket, RI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/03/2014 --As an industry leader in innovative anodizing and fine metal finishing, DCHN LLC demonstrates full-service capabilities focused on aluminum anodizing and hard coat. DCHN now offers streamlined, managed solutions in bundled anodic coating packages that include in-house embedded printing, epoxy ink, and laser-marking services. Aluminum anodized parts and equipment require printing and marking for many reasons: identification, branding, regulatory compliance, and instructions, amongst others. In all these cases, DCHN can help meet the needs of manufacturing companies, including medical device manufacturers who are preparing for the implementation of the Unique Device Identification (UDI) system recently announced by the FDA.



Following an engineering assessment of the parts to be anodized, DCHN’s printing team can complete the job using conventional silkscreen printing, laser-marking techniques, or Sanford Print—an embedded and indestructible print below the coating surface. DCHN recently published a white paper, “7 Variables to Consider when Printing and Marking on Aluminum Anodized Substrates on Medical Devices,” which throws valuable insight into the optimal printing selection process.



David DiBiasio, Sales Manager for DCHN said, “Our state-of-the-art facility and highly skilled staff enable us to offer this combination of an extensive range of anodizing capabilities and printing methods—all under one roof, delivered per customer specifications—while significantly saving them time, money, and worry by eliminating the use of multiple supplier.”



About DCHN, LLC

As the largest aluminum anodizing and hard coater on the East Coast of the United States, DCHN has a broad range of production capabilities, starting at lab testing, to pilot and development, through production. Each production line has a wide variety of capabilities to produce anodic coatings exactly to customers’ diverse and challenging specifications. DCHN operates one of the most complete and newest production line capabilities in the country.



DCHN recently received the accreditation for ISO-13485:2003, in addition to its continued accreditation for ISO-9001:2008. ISO-13485 represents the requirements that medical device manufacturers must incorporate into their management, engineering, distribution, and quality systems. Receiving ISO-13485 is another example of the on-going investment DCHN has made to better serve its medical customers by meeting their critical supply and quality system needs.



About Katahdin Industries, Inc.

Katahdin Industries, Inc. (www.katahdin-inc.com) provides high-tolerance coating applications and specialized metal finishing technology and services to the medical device and industrial markets through platform-focused subsidiaries. Katahdin’s coating operations are conducted through Precision Coating Company, Inc. (www.precisioncoating.com), one of the largest fluoropolymer coating applicators in the world, specializing in PTFE and Teflon® coating applications in the medical device market.



Specialized metal finishing services are conducted through DCHN, LLC (www.d-chn.com), an industry leader in technical aluminum anodizing, electro-polish and passivation, and other related services.



Sanford Process Corporation (www.sanfordprocess.com) provides hard coat anodizing solutions, as well as licenses the company’s intellectual property, to a range of well-known OEMs and their prime subcontractors worldwide, with an increasing presence in Korea and China.



