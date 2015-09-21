DCHN to Exhibit at Marlborough Design-2-Part Show

Woonsocket, RI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/21/2015 --DCHN, LLC will be exhibiting at the Design-2-Part (D2P) show in Marlborough, MA on September 30 and October 1, 2015 at booth # 326. As an industry leader in innovative anodizing and fine metal finishing, DCHN demonstrates full-service capabilities focused on aluminum anodizing, hard coat, electro-polishing, and passivation, among other finishing services. At the D2P show, the largest design and contract manufacturing event in the country, visitors will have first-hand access to DCHN experts to learn about the latest solutions in metal finishing of aluminum.



1. To save customers both time and money, DCHN provides streamlined, managed solutions in bundled anodic coating packages that include in-house embedded printing, epoxy ink, and laser-marking services.



2. Visitors can explore the benefits of MICRALOX®, a patented anodic coating with a micro-crystalline barrier that revolutionizes aluminum anodizing. MICRALOX® micro-crystalline structures have been proven in independent laboratory testing to extend the life of aluminum medical devices, instruments, and equipment, while being Cyotox and RoHS compliant. Because of its excellent galvanic corrosion resistance, MICRALOX® micro-crystalline aluminum oxide coating is the ideal coating for aluminum parts and components used in marine, medical, and industrial applications.



3. Visitors can discuss specific finishing problems with a DCHN representative. They will also answer queries related to its aluminum anodizing process and printing on aluminum parts.



David DiBiasio, Sales manager at DCHN said, "The D2P show brings suppliers, engineers, and product manufacturers from different parts of the world all under one roof. This is a great place for us to network, partner, and collaborate with other original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The show also gives us an opportunity to exchange thought-leadership and promote the use of our most innovative aluminum anodizing technology, MICRALOX®, beyond medical applications."



Attendees can register at http://www.d2p.com/Registration for free admission.



About DCHN, LLC

As the largest aluminum anodizing and hard coater on the East Coast of the United States, DCHN has a broad range of production capabilities, starting at lab testing, to pilot and development, through production. Each production line has a wide variety of capabilities to produce anodic coatings exactly to customers' diverse and challenging specifications. DCHN operates one of the most complete and newest production line capabilities in the country.



DCHN has medical accreditation with ISO-13485:2003 2012, in addition to its continued accreditation for ISO-9001:2008. ISO-13485 represents the requirements that medical device manufacturers must incorporate into their management, engineering, distribution, and quality systems. Receiving ISO-13485 is another example of the on-going investment DCHN has made to better serve its medical customers by meeting their critical supply and quality system needs.



