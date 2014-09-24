Woonsocket, RI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/24/2014 --DCHN LLC will introduce new printing bundle of services at the Design-2-Part (D2P) show in Marlborough, MA on October 1 and 2, 2014 at Booth#326. As an industry leader in innovative anodizing and fine metal finishing, DCHN demonstrates full-service capabilities focused on aluminum anodizing, hard coat, electro-polishing, and passivation, among other finishing services.



DCHN will be showcasing at the D2P show, the largest design and contract manufacturing event in the country, where visitors will have first-hand access to DCHN experts to learn about their offerings:



-To save customers both time and money, DCHN provides streamlined, managed solutions in bundled anodic coating packages that include in-house embedded printing, epoxy ink, and laser-marking services. See samples of SANFORD PRINT™–an embedded and indestructible print below the coating surface and laser-marking on aluminum parts for side-by-side comparison.



-Visitors can explore the benefits of MICRALOX®, a patented anodic coating with a micro-crystalline barrier that revolutionizes aluminum anodizing. MICRALOX® micro-crystalline structures have been proven in independent laboratory testing to extend the life of aluminum medical devices, instruments, and equipment, while being Cyotox and RoHS compliant. Because of its excellent galvanic corrosion resistance, MICRALOX® micro-crystalline aluminum oxide coating is the ideal coating for aluminum parts and components used in marine, medical, and industrial applications.



-Customers looking for solutions can discuss specific finishing problems with a DCHN representative.



David DiBiasio, Sales manager at DCHN said, “The D2P show brings suppliers, engineers, and product manufacturers from different parts of the world all under one roof. This is a great place for us to network, partner, and collaborate with other manufacturing companies. The show also gives us an opportunity to showcase some of our new and innovative services.”



Attendees can register at www.d2p.com for free admission. DCHN will be exhibiting at booth #326 to answer queries related to aluminum anodizing process and printing on aluminum parts.



DCHN recently published a white paper, “7 Variables to Consider when Printing and Marking on Aluminum Anodized Substrates on Medical Devices,” which provides valuable insight on the optimal printing selection process.



The white paper can be viewed at 7 Variables to Consider



About DCHN, LLC

As the largest aluminum anodizing and hard coater on the East Coast of the United States, DCHN has a broad range of production capabilities, starting at lab testing, to pilot and development, through production. Each production line has a wide variety of capabilities to produce anodic coatings exactly to customers’ diverse and challenging specifications. DCHN operates one of the most complete and newest production line capabilities in the country.



DCHN recently received the accreditation for ISO-13485:2003 2012, in addition to its continued accreditation for ISO-9001:2008. ISO-13485 represents the requirements that medical device manufacturers must incorporate into their management, engineering, distribution, and quality systems. Receiving ISO-13485 is another example of the on-going investment DCHN has made to better serve its medical customers by meeting their critical supply and quality system needs.



