Woonsocket, RI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/30/2013 --As an industry leader in technical aluminum anodizing, electro-polish and passivation, and other related services, DCHN, LLC will demonstrate the exceptional chemical stability and corrosive resistance of MICRALOX, an innovative anodic coating at the upcoming Eastec Trade Show in West Springfield from 14th to 16th May, 2013.



MICRALOX® is a patented aluminum oxide coating with a micro-crystalline barrier that revolutionizes aluminum anodizing. MICRALOX produces a long lasting, virtually indestructible surface that delivers dramatically superior chemical corrosion resistance and eliminates color fading due to super-heated steam, and is an excellent alternative to stainless steel, plastic and other materials. David DiBiasio, Sales Manager for DCHN states that, “There hasn’t been significant new anodizing technology for many years, and we are receiving great interest in MICRALOX® and how it can be used”.



According to Mr. Tim Cabot, President of DCHN, “DCHN will be attending the show, and will be located in Booth #5375. DCHN’s goal is to showcase how MICRALOX® can be adopted by customers throughout the US to solve basic quality and performance issues to allow anodic coatings to be confidently extended into new applications such as medical instruments, marine products, and other industrial products used in corrosive environments.”



For more information on MICRALOX®, go to http://www.micralox.com. MICRALOX® was developed by the Sanford Process Corporation (http://www.sanfordprocess.com) which can be contacted regarding licensing inquiries. Both DCHN and Sanford Process Corporation are subsidiaries of Katahdin Industries Inc.



As the largest aluminum anodizing and hard coater on the East Coast of the United States, DCHN has a broad range of production capabilities, starting at lab testing, to pilot/development, through production. Each production line has a wide variety of capabilities to produce anodic coatings exactly to our customers’ diverse and challenging specifications. DCHN operates one of the most complete and newest production line capabilities in the country.



DCHN, LLC recently received the accreditation for ISO-13485:2003, in addition to its continued accreditation to ISO-9001:2008. ISO-13485 represents the requirements that medical device manufacturers must incorporate into their management, engineering, distribution and quality systems. Receiving ISO-13485 is another example of the on-going investment DCHN has made to better serve its medical customers by meeting their critical supply and quality system needs.



For more information on DCHN, contact sales@d-chn.com, call (401) 288-5209 or visit our website, http://www.d-chn.com.



About Katahdin Industries, Inc.

Katahdin Industries Inc. (http://www.katahdin-inc.com) provides high tolerance coating applications and specialized metal finishing technology and services to the medical device and industrial markets through platform-focused subsidiaries. Katahdin’s coating operations are conducted through Precision Coating Company, Inc., (http://www.precisioncoating.com) one of the largest fluoro-polymer coating applicators in the world, specializing in PTFE and Teflon® coating applications in the medical device market, and Medi-Solve Coatings, LLC, (http://www.medisolvecoatings.com) a provider of hydrophilic lubricious coatings to medical device companies. A separate co-located company, Precision Fabric (http://www.precisionfabric.com), is a worldwide distributor and converter of PTFE coated fabrics, tapes and belts. Specialized metal finishing services are conducted through DCHN, LLC (http://www.d-chn.com), an industry leader in technical aluminum anodizing, electro-polish and passivation, and other related services. Sanford Process Corporation (http://www.sanfordprocess.com) provides hard coat anodizing solutions, as well as licenses the company’s intellectual property, to a range of well known OEMS and their prime subcontractors worldwide, with an increasing presence in Korea and China.